What is faith? The Bible tells us expressively that "faith is the substance of things hoped and the evidence of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1, NIV)." For those of us that aren't familiar with biblical lingo or terminology, we may ask the question, "What does that mean?" In other words, it means believing irrespective of seeing and responding accordingly.

For example, in I Samuel chapter 14 during the early days of King Saul's rule, the Philistines controlled the western border of Israel and the battle lines were drawn at the pass of Micmash. Saul seemed to be lackadaisical and inactive but Johnathan wanted to be proactive and on the front line. "Come, let's go over to the Philistine outpost on the other side (I Samuel 14:1, NIV)."

If Johnathan became too preoccupied with his feelings and the outlook of the situation, he would have been faithless, fearful and he would not have moved forward. But faith requires moving past our fears and moving into the unknown with assurance and trusting that God is in full control and will guide us on toward a victorious outcome. "Perhaps the Lord will act in our behalf (I Samuel 14:6, NIV)."

Johnathan had to do as the Nike slogan states, "Just Do It." And just doing it requires:

Matthew 17:20 "Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you."

Faith and trusting God is essential to having a victorious life. You must believe Him and take Him at His Word and move according to your faith and trust in Him alone!

So, what obstacles are you facing today? Whatever the case maybe, don't be deterred by the situation, just do it! Believe that God is sovereign and that you are well able to overcome any opposition or storm that is in front of you today because "Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world (I John 4:4, NIV)." The devil wants you to shrink back in fear and think that it is all over for you but "the devil is a liar!" Remember that you are not fighting your battles alone for "the battle isn't yours but the Lord's (I Samuel 17:47, NIV)."

Let God take the wheel! Let Him lead and direct your steps today for God is competent and able to handle what you can't. "Come on, climb right behind me." Johnathan said to his armor bearer, "For the Lord will help us defeat them (v. 12)." Again, Johnathan recognized God's sovereignty and that if "he couldn't do it, it couldn't be done." If God gave him the victory in his situation, He will do the same for you. So the word for you today is, "Just Do It!"

