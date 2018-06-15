Expand | Collapse Facebook screen grab Heidi Baker

In the face of terror attacks about 60 miles north of her ministry headquarters, mission leader Heidi Baker stands resolute in her faith, believing God's love will overcome those inspired by hate.

"There have been extremists, people from another faith that have been burning village after village," she declared in a Facebook video posted June 11th. "They have been raping and murdering people and it's a very very challenging time."

Since May 27th, 37 civilians have been killed by extremists in northern Mozambique, with many beheaded or hacked to death, women raped, and hundreds of homes torched.

The attacks have been linked to Ansar al-Sunna, an Islamist militant group also known as al-Shabaab locally. In May, the African Union also confirmed the presence of ISIS forces in northern Mozambique.

The most recent attack one week ago left six dead in the village of Namaluco, Quissanga district, Cabo Delgado, where about 200 houses were burned down, according to the Lusa news agency.

The terrorists entered the village of about 2,000 people at 9:00 p.m., provoking screams and uproar. The town has no electricity or infrastructure, is accessible only by dirt road, with houses constructed by the villagers.

Residents said they heard the attackers speaking Swahili and "other languages they did not recognize," according to the Lusa news report.

"We are calling for prayer. We are asking you to intercede for these beautiful people. We believe for peace; we're praying for shalom," Heidi stated on the video. Heidi is acquainted with many pastors in these villages that have been impacted by her ministry, Iris Global.

