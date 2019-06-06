Hey Hollywood, pick on someone your own size

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

I find it ironic that Hollywood is bullying the state of Georgia to protest its new law to protect unborn children. The heartbeat law stipulates that an abortion cannot be performed in the Peach State if the fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Agence-France Presse reports (5/30/19), “WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures and NBCUniversal on Thursday joined a growing number of major studios threatening to pull their productions out of Georgia should a controversial abortion law in the southern US state go into effect.”

In his End of Day Report (5/31/19). Gary Bauer notes, “Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, has joined the left-wing assault on Georgia's new pro-life law. He said it would be ‘very difficult’ for Disney to continue working in Georgia if the heartbeat law remains in effect.”

So an entertainment giant geared toward children is unhappy with a law to protect unborn children? Bauer adds, “Walt Disney must be rolling over in his grave.”

Netflix is reported to be working with the ACLU to try and legally stop the Georgia law. This is the same Netflix that seems to have no problem with filming productions in some Middle East countries with serious human rights violations.

And on it goes.

I asked Evangelist Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a champion of civil rights for the unborn, her opinion on the Georgia controversy. She told me, “There are many filmmakers who are producing lovely movies without supporting killing as an option for solutions to life’s challenges. As a US citizen of Georgia, and as a black woman who has suffered from the scourge of abortion, I suggest to Hollywood and the world at large that healing will always trump killing. #istandwithga4life.”

First of all, why is Hollywood even making movies in Georgia and not in Hollywood? Tax breaks. I don’t blame them for that.

But I do blame them for attempting to bully Georgia for passing a humane law to deal in a humane way with a gross violation of human rights.

Hollywood claims to stand foursquare against bullying, as well they should. A smattering of Hollywood movies dealing with the issue of bullying include: “Carrie” (1976), “The Karate Kid” (1984), “Back to the Future” (1985), “Mean Girls” (2004), “Never Been Kissed” (1999), “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2010).

I remember how poignant, how “consciousness-raising,” was an anti-bullying scene in “Never Been Kissed” with Drew Barrymore, where, as I recall, she was about to go on a date. She was so excited. But it turned out to be a cruel hoax to set her up for humiliation, as bullies stop their car, pelt her with eggs, and then drive off in laughter. It’s a powerful scene demonstrating the cruelty of bullying.

Yet at the same time, Hollywood supports the ultimate bullying in our society---abortion. Can you think of anyone more vulnerable than a preborn child?

Look at every single method of abortion. Every single one. They are inhumane. They mete out cruel and unusual punishment to the most innocent, defenseless amongst us. Sometimes the children are killed through chemicals---human pesticides. Sometimes, their limbs are torn apart in utero. Sometimes, they have their brains sucked out first and are then delivered (dead), breach style.

The most common form is via a gigantic vacuum. It is as if the unborn baby experiences a tsunami. Abby Johnson, an eight-year veteran with the Planned Parenthood chapter in Bryan, Texas, worked her way up to management. One day she actually saw through a sonogram what an abortion does to the unborn, and her eyes were opened. She left the clinic. Today she is playing for the other side. And her story has even been told in a surprise-hit movie,Unplanned.

Abby Johnson told D. James Kennedy Ministries television that seeing the suctioning of the preborn baby was quite disturbing: “I saw [the child] begin to move its arms and legs, and I saw it begin to move away from that instrument. And I was just in shock …. I saw the child’s body begin to go through that tube. For those few moments I was watching this child fight hard for its life. It didn’t have a chance. We had all those instruments and all that technology, and that little baby didn’t have a fighting chance---and it did fight.” [Emphasis added]

This is why I say abortion is the ultimate bullying. Indeed, the preborn do not have a chance.

Jesus said, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” What a golden rule. Why can’t this golden rule be applied to the preborn child? We were all once preborn children---even people in Hollywood. Would we have wanted our lives snuffed out by the ultimate bullies?

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is an on-air host/senior producer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. He has written/co-written 28 books, e.g., The Unstoppable Jesus Christ, Doubting Thomas (w/ Mark Beliles, on Jefferson), and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (w/ D. James Kennedy) & the bestseller, George Washington's Sacred Fire (w/ Peter Lillback) djkm.org @newcombejerry www.jerrynewcombe.com