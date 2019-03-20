How an ounce of prevention can save your life

The rising health risks associated with our over planned, busy lifestyles have become common knowledge in the popular press over the last ten years. It is well advertised that Americans are more overweight than other developed countries with 39.8 percent of adults categorized as “obese” (Centers for Disease Control). We are also less physically active, as only 20 percent of us complete the recommended 2.5 hours of weekly moderate exercise than at any other time in our history.

This trend has led to a greater incidence of chronic diseases. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 9.4 percent of the adult population has diabetes and, more shockingly, more than 25 percent of these people do not even know that they have diabetes. That is more than 7 million Americans.

All of these factors contribute to heart disease, which remains the #1 cause of death with cancer-related deaths close behind, despite advances in cancer screening and detection.

One factor of concern is the confusion about what types of preventive care and screenings are recommended. There are a number of expert specialty groups which have suggested varying strategies and all of these conflicting guides can be overwhelming.

As a starting point, it is always best to be engaged with your primary care provider who can review your unique health factors and provide you with personalized guidance. Screening is especially important after the ages of 35-40 as your risk for chronic diseases and cancer rise as you get older.

While you may need to consult with your individual provider for some of your unique requirements, there are some overall preventive screening guidelines that are recommended for almost everyone. Here are a few that have high agreement among the experts:

Blood Pressure — Unfortunately, elevated blood pressure, or hypertension usually does not cause symptoms. The risks of untreated high blood pressure include increased heart attack, stroke and kidney damage. Screening is recommended at least every three to five years for all, but annually for adults older than 40 or at increased risk. While checking your blood pressure at drug stores is a reasonable initial step, it is important to get a formal blood pressure screening at a doctor’s office. To get accurate blood pressure readings the machine must be calibrated frequently and, most importantly, be the right size for your arm. Cuffs that are too small or too large can give you an erroneous reading. The goal for a normal blood pressure is less than 140/90. If either the top or the bottom number are too high, this could signal high blood pressure.

Various other labs are sometimes included as a part of “routine” screening to include complete blood count (CBC), a chemistry panel which measures blood electrolytes, and urinalysis which provides information about kidney function. However, the evidence does not support the use of these tests in asymptomatic adults.

When it comes to cancer screening, it is always important to review your family history. If your parents, siblings, or children have a history of cancer, you should be screened earlier than a person at average risk — usually about ten years before the age of cancer onset of your family member. The most common cancers are lung, colon, breast, prostate and female genital cancers.

Again, just like lab test screenings, there are competing recommendations regarding cancer screenings. The United States Preventive Services Task Force is an independent volunteer panel of experts which provides general guidance for people at average risk, and their recommendations have been proven to reduce death due to cancers.

Recommended screening for everyone includes:

Colon cancer — Screening should begin at age 50 for average risk people though most recent surveys show that only 62 percent of adults participate in screening. There are multiple options available for screening including traditional colonoscopy every ten years, flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years with three fecal cards that test for blood in the stool annually, or fecal DNA tests (like Cologuard) every three years. Positive results found on flexible sigmoidoscopy, stool cards, or stool DNA tests require a full colonoscopy to allow for biopsy, which guides management. One note about Cologuard is that its success in picking up cancer is 92 percent compared to 95 percent on colonoscopy; but, unfortunately, it only detects 42 percent of pre-cancerous colon polyps making it less effective than colonoscopy.

Unfortunately, both prostate and lung cancer screening have been problematic. Screening for these cancers do identify more patients with early cancer, but also results in many false positives, leaving patients with the need for biopsies and surveillance. Blood test screening with prostate specific antigen (PSA) for prostate cancer should be an individual decision after discussion with your physician starting at age 55.

Likewise, lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan (CAT) can be considered in heavy smokers or former smokers who have quit tobacco within the last 15 years beginning at age 55. Careful discussion with your physician is also important in this case.

Conclusion

All of these recommendations can seem daunting, which is why you should schedule annual check-ups with your primary care physician. Medi-Share is for sharing healthcare burdens—unexpected and expensive bills that could easily sink an individual or family, but the money saved allows our members to pay for routine care. And should something be discovered during a routine visit, related costs would be eligible for sharing. Medi-Share members also have access to free or reduced cost mammograms, as well as discounts on lab work.

At the end of the day, you are your No. 1 advocate when it comes to your health. In order to be good stewards of our health, we ought to take care to eat the right things, exercise regularly, and make routine care a priority.

Dr. Alesia Greene is a board-certified family physician with leadership experience in clinical operations, clinical quality process improvements, patient safety program management, and patient-centered medical home strategies. She also had a successful military career in the Air Force serving as a staff family physician, medical director, primary course instructor, chief of the medical staff, and ultimately Commander, Chief of Aerospace Medicine. Dr. Greene joined the Medi-Share team in 2018.