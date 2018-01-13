The Warning Cry of Christly Love

*This article was discussed on the author's podcast, All Truth is God's Truth, recently. You can find the episode here (iTunes or Google Play). Subscribe for more interaction with culture from a consistent Christian worldview.

As Christians, we often deceive ourselves into thinking we love others when in reality, we have redefined "love." Christians often adopt the myth that love is less important than miraculous spiritual gifts, deep doctrine, faith, or sacrifice (1 Cor. 13:1-3).

The Internet and Social Media have tempted Christians to say things that may be true in unloving ways towards those they disagree with. In the name of defending the right use of miraculous spiritual gifts, deep doctrine, faith, or sacrifice, Christians argue without love as if being discerning is greater than exercising love. Yet the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 13:1-3 said,

If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing.

Trading an incorrect understanding and improper use of miraculous spiritual gifts, deep doctrine, faith, or sacrifice for an unloving correct view and proper use of miraculous spiritual gifts, deep doctrine, faith, or sacrifice is merely trading one sin for another. And Paul argues that it is worse to lack biblical love than it is to lack the correct understanding or proper use of these other gifts of the Spirit.

In other words, to summarize Paul. . .

The right use of the gifts of tongues and prophecy become poisoned in the hands of unloving Christians.

The correct understanding of deep biblical doctrine becomes poisoned in the hands of unloving Christians.

The right use of the gift of faith becomes poisoned in the hands of unloving Christians.

The sacrifice of one's own life for the sake of God, Christ, and the gospel becomes poisoned in the hands of unloving Christians.

Consider Jon Huss, a pre-Reformation Reformer, as an example. As he was burned at the stake by the Catholic Church for believing and teaching that Christ alone is the Head of the church, he said, "Lord Jesus, it is for thee that I patiently endure this cruel death. I pray thee to have mercy on my enemies"

He then recited the Psalms as the flames overcame him. He followed Christ's example, for Christ prayed for his enemies even as they nailed him to the cross (Luke 23:34). Neither Christ nor Jon Huss traded recanting for unloving sacrifice. Instead, they traded recanting for the lovingsacrifice of their own lives.

To trade love for discernment is not discernment. Jesus Christ lived this reality par excellence and Jon Huss in the power of the Holy Spirit followed his Savior's example.

Will we follow our Savior's example as well?

Jared Moore was dead in his sin and God raised him to life in Christ Jesus. Because of Christ's finished work, he will live forevermore. Jared has served in pastoral ministry in a Southern Baptist context since 2000. He currently pastors Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church in Crossville, TN. He is married with four children. Jared has authored several books. He is also a PhD candidate in Systematic Theology and a Teaching Assistant for Dr. Kyle Claunch at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Books: http://amzn.to/2h6rpQ8

Website: http://jaredmoore.exaltchrist.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jared-Moore-134396103280214/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jaredhmoore

Enjoy God Through Popular Culture: https://t.co/Bm6YFmRh9q

All Truth is God's Truth Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/all-truth-is-gods-truth/id830829832

Pop Culture Coram Deo Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-pop-culture-coram-deo-podcast/id1332025685

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).