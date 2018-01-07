(PHOTO: UNSPLASH/FINEASGAVRE)

Why? Why do we toss out that rote prayer line to complete our prayer time, without even giving thought to it? Is it just how we do things or does it actually mean something?

To give you some background, for a long time I prayed like a beggar.

God...please answer my prayer and fix things. God... please hear me. God, I can't do this any longer. Won't you please fix it?

Then, I'd use an "in Jesus' name," like a bow to wrap up all my complaining, agonizing, and posturing. It seemed like the right thing to do.

Jesus approaches prayer differently than I do. I'm struck by the time he addressed the blind man. Of course, this stumbling man wanted to see, but Jesus still asked him, "What do you want me to do for you?"

Here, I notice Jesus wanted to hear the blind man's "specific" request. Jesus pushed deeper than surface level words into the deep requests of the heart. He pushed past the nebulous words into the real.

Friend, today I believe God asks you, "What's your real request? Child, what do you want me to do for you?"

What is your answer? No, not that one. Your real one.

Mine is: that I would trust God when no one sees. That I would really believe His words in those super-hard, I-hate-life moments.

There is extreme power in asking Jesus for that thing you really want/need "in the Name of Jesus."

Ever wondered why? When we use this phrase, we should expect God WILL:

Glorify the Father

"And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son." Jo. 14:13

Complete our joy.

"Until now you have not asked for anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete." Jo. 16:24

The degree to which I can dwell on the Father being glorified, through my prayers, is the degree to which I experience joy.

The irony is – I often don't even have to see my prayer swiftly answered to get this joy. If I can trust that, behind the scenes, God is pulling the best glory-falling strings, I can rest in His timing. On the contrary, if I believe my prayers serve no purpose, are too big, are wasteful or are worthless and I only focus on my natural eye, I'll miss His supernatural purpose behind the scenes. I must "keep the faith."

Why? God's working ways are much higher than our praying ways. There is always a grand purpose. Our prayers are being answered. And God hears. Loud and clear.

What prayer do you need to recommit to believing in? How might you imagine the Father's glory building because of that very prayer?

Smile.

