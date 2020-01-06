‘Let’s go!’ in 2020

In sports, we often hear “Let’s Go” used as a rallying cry when a team is about to take the field or break the huddle. It’s a chant meant to unite, focus and inspire athletes to accomplish their goal and win the game. This was the powerful ministry theme for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2019. Perhaps you would find it effective for your ministry in 2020! Let us consider both of these words, one at a time:

LET’S.

Who is in your team circle as you shout in unison, “Let’s Go”? For FCA, this circle consists of staff, coaches, athletes and student-leaders. The team members in your organization’s circle are probably different than FCA’s, but are nonetheless just as critical to the success of your mission. You couldn’t imagine removing any one of these key players from the team.

But they aren’t the only members critical to the huddle and “Let’s Go” rally cry. Donors are also included in this huddle, even if they are not as visible or obvious. They are just as critically important to the FCA team circle. Without them, there would be no FCA staff, Camps or Huddles. Donors play a significant role in fulfilling FCA’s vision to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. Is this not the case for any ministry? No doubt, donors are a major part of the “Let’s” in your ministry and must stand alongside others in the circle.

GO.

The word “Go” implies active engagement. Every member of a team must be actively engaged if a team wants to win; no one can be a passive bystander. “Go” also implies that a goal has been set, that the team is not aimlessly wandering. Jesus modeled this for believers with His words, “Go and make disciples of all nations.” As our leader, He clearly defined the goal set before us and commissioned us to actively engage in spreading the Gospel.

We may not be running onto the field or taking the coach’s seat when we hear “Go,” but we all have a critical role to play. We are stewards of what God has generously given us: time, talent and treasure. Our role on the ministry team is to steward and give of our resources to further God’s goal.

HOW TO “LET’S GO”

As donors and ministry supporters, we first recognize that we are not on the front lines of the ministry. That role belongs to those staff and volunteers actively engaged in ministry. Our role is to support. In the Apostle Paul’s eyes, such a role in the body of Christ is just as critical as any other, as Romans 12:8 says, “if it is to encourage, then give encouragement; if it is giving, then give generously; if it is to lead, do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully” (NIV).

Second, we give generously. God loves a generous and cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:6-15). Do you have time to give? Do you have talents to invest? Do you have the financial means to bless? Then do so generously and cheerfully!

Third, we are to give judiciously. As stewards, we want to give where God’s Kingdom is advancing and where disciples are being made. In short, we want to give where God is moving. In past years, millions of lives worldwide have been impacted through many dynamic ministries including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And what’s so exciting is that these ministries are poised to do even more in the coming years! We donors have the opportunity to be a part of the team and to actively engage by giving of our time, talent and treasure so we can see millions more lives changed for Christ.

The Lord said, “I will be with you” as we go to fulfill His Great Commission. This means that He too is part of the huddle. God is at the center of our ministry’s team circle leading all of us as we cry out together, “Let’s Go!”

Kirk Eland is a volunteer and Board of Trustees member for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He spent the past 25 years of his career as the COO and CFO of an insurance company in Seattle. Upon retirement in 2012, he moved to Atlanta with his wife, Laurie, and became involved with FCA, serving on a local board, on the metro Atlanta board.