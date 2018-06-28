Expand | Collapse (Photo: Jonathan Earnst/Reuters) White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Even the most casual news watcher of the past few years likely knows of the black-balling of two formerly-revered forces in American life: religion and patriotism. Slandering "God and country" has essentially been a cottage industry for so long now that many younger people (late 20s and under) have never known a time when Christianity and America were portrayed positively. We are reaching a point that, hanging in the balance are the proximate destiny of the country and ultimate fate of many souls.

Our academic systems are militantly secular, and our media devoutly hedonistic. They are influencing people—especially young people—in horribly negative ways. Our abandonment of God, morality and patriotism are incrementally killing the soul of America and, at the same time, imperiling the souls of individuals.

And Stephanie Wilkinson's pseudo-moral-high-ground, in ejecting Sarah Huckabee Sanders from her Red Hen restaurant, plays right into this. With her judging of President Donald Trump's policies and personnel as "inhumane and unethical" and her misguided belief that refusing to serve Sanders makes some sort of "moral" statement, Ms. Wilkinson speaks with the blind conformity likely heard if we could have interviewed a Russian citizen a century ago, as that great nation was being led into the slaughterhouse of Leninism.

Until his death in 1924, Lenin worked hard to undermine, and ultimately overthrow, all institutions that stood in the way of his implementation of Marxism. Beleaguered workers optimistically bought into Lenin's utopianism, his vision of a classless society. Under Lenin (and after Lenin, under equally-ruthless, yet more-murderous Josef Stalin), the church was relentlessly marginalized, marriage was secularized and education was solidly in the hands of the state. Dark decades followed, and millions who weren't murdered by communist leaders lived their days in squalor.

What atheistic utopianism did to Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea and more will happen to America unless there is a reaffirmation of Christianity, morals, family and an understanding of how these things gave us national cohesion for more than 250 years.

Ms. Wilkinson, I appreciate your desire to be moral, and I am certain that you are a well-intentioned person. But believe it or not, the most moral thing that our president, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and ICE can do is to restore order, enforce policy and encourage foreigners to not put children at risk by breaking the law. (Yep, I said "foreigner." Because that's what non-citizens are until they through legal protocols become Americans).

Ms. Wilkinson, if someone eats in your restaurant without paying, they're not a customer. They're cheating you. If you have a budget line item for benevolence and can afford to feed one who comes to the door in genuine need, I applaud that. But apply that policy to all who walk through the door—or eliminate the door entirely—and you're out of business. Eateries and entrees have prices; nations and governments have immigration parameters. This is not immoral.

Ms. Wilkinson, I recognize that legally, you absolutely have the right to refuse service to someone in your restaurant. I respect your right to do that, and at the same time am grateful for the ability of a free market to respond to your choice. But in the long run, your intolerance and that of your staff undermines your own freedom. Lenin had a term for people like the Red Hen staff, who to him, were "useful."

But I won't go there.

