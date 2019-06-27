Meet Desmond, precocious child drag queen

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

There is something magical about child prodigies. There is something fragilely and miraculously Edenic about little souls who exhibit precocity at an early age.

Be they gifted linguists and analysts like John Stuart Mill, who studied Greek at age three; accomplished violinists like Yehudi Menuhin, who at the age of thirteen wowed the Albert Einstein with his exquisite playing; musical geniuses like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who was composing at the age of five; or people exhibiting incredible precocity of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the mathematician from India; somehow, we think, these little human beings have gifts from Heaven.

But there is a twisted and corrupt imitation of innocent and true prodigiousness found in the worlds created by ideologues, secular and pseudo religious, where the appearance of a so-called child prodigy is welcomed as a sign and seal of dark thoughts and deeds. Many cults produce such children, be they the frenetic kid preachers who, supposedly divinely inspired from within, rant repetitively on and on; the precocious communist or Hitler youth who has memorized the Little Red Book or Mein Kampf or the radical child feminist who mindlessly repeats all the lines she has memorized.

For ideologues of every conviction, there is no substitute for youthful certainty and ardor, coming as it does from supposedly uncorrupted souls whose precocity ratifies the cause by sheer passionate emoting. Such are considered prophetic voices; voices best heard when young, as youth supposedly do not share the corruption of adults and are therefore worthy of being heard and of having their example praised.

The sexual revolution promotes its own child prodigies, precocious girls and boys who are used by adults to promote the current divinization of sex, including sex with children. For devotees of the phallic cults now flourishing in America and elsewhere, sexual precocity as demonstrated by children puts the stamp of approval on adult corruption and perversity.

Desmond Napoles, who is known as “Desmond is Amazing,” is a child drag queen who is described as having precociously discerned his future career as drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist as early as age two. He came out as gay by age six. Desmond has been seen acting out his precocious choices at gay bars, where men have thrown dollar bills at him much as other men stuff money down the underwear of strippers.

Because he supposedly knew his destiny as a drag queen early on through self-divination, Desmond has been both exploited and protected by the LGBTQ+ community as a symbol and ratification of the idea that one’s sexual identity and proclivities are established during early childhood and therefore are not only irrevocable, but beyond criticism. To put it another way, Desmond’s self-identification as a drag queen is seen as divinely inspired by his interior instinct. His spotless interior compass has raised him above the social manners and mores of the surrounding culture.

But the truth may be that Desmond is for some adult gay men the representative of their formerly repressed selves finding early freedom. In the warped brave new world of the sex revolutionaries, no sex act is forbidden or worthy of condemnation, for innate desire is all that matters.

Therefore, Desmond is receiving protection and encouragement from the LGBT community, which seeks to persuade our children through story hours in public libraries and through sex education in public schools they also may have within themselves the desire to make the same choices as Desmond, be they the choice to be a drag queen, a transsexual or a sexual companion for adults. The idea is that kids’ innate and hitherto unexpressed but real sexual desires/identities are to be discerned, liberated and cultivated, especially by adults who sexually desire them.

The sex cults arising from the revolution see such child prodigies as uncorrupted voices for and ratification of their cause; indeed, ratification of themselves and their sexual proclivities. The fact is that the cult’s use and despoliation of innocence provides a justificatory framework for the distorted moral compass of those who are interested in sex with kids. Sex with kids, boys and girls alike, is sacralized; and it is perverted adults who construct the religious and ideological frameworks justifying sex with children.

Sacralizing sex with children has always been a sordid part of human cultures, exhibiting itself for centuries in the form of shrine prostitution, as was the case in India until 1948; as has been the case in many other countries; and as is now the case in the United States of America, which has one of the largest child sex trafficking networks in the world.

Such is the rapidity of the spread of phallic cults in the West, that many are openly proselytizing all over America in places like public libraries and events like gay pride parades and events. The scandalous appearances of drag queens promoting their life style in libraries across the U.S. and the push for preaching trans ideology to kids are but the latest outbreaks, the most pustulant bubos of what is a global sexual bubonic plague. They are the most current symptoms of national and worldwide organizations and networks devoted to the promotion of prostitution, pedophilia and transgender ideology. Further, the diseased sexual revolution is being promoted and financed by our own governments as well as non-government entities, be they city, state or federal. Nothing flourishes like this cult is flourishing without powerful organizations with lots of money, some funded by government and some by NGOs.

In sum, the pestilence of sex cults is now completely systemic and worldwide.

But most horrifyingly of all, what amounts to shrine prostitution is increasingly sacralized by the church. It is not too much to suggest that the sexual corruption exhibited within but certainly not confined to the Catholic Church, is revelatory of the broad reach and influence of sex cults, be they focused on homosexuality, pederasty or pedophilia.

Let’s not point fingers only at the Catholic church. As Boz Tchividjian, grandson of Billy Graham has written, “In the early 2000s, when the tragedy of the Catholic Church was just starting to emerge, I’m thinking to myself, and sharing with others, my goodness, Protestants for the most part have no clue that this is as serious as an issue in their own churches.”

The tragic consequences of the sex cults arising from and promoted by the proponents of the sex revolution, both within and outside of churches, now appears to be systemic and yet another reason for the increase in the trafficking of children. The Church is being corrupted as surely as some Jewish synagogues were by Hellenization under the Ptolemies, who also were committed to sexual degeneracy and who targeted youth as well as adults.

The increased acceptance of deviancy and the active promotion of it encourages secular pedophile networks. After all, how many priests, pastors and members of the laity have said to victims, “God wants you to do this. This is a good thing you are doing for me.” Such ideas are increasingly ratified by liturgical changes and a re-formation of theology with a view toward promoting sexual license is standard for sacralization of deviancy; just as it was in pagan civilizations; just as it is now for the radical secularist sex addict for whom deviancy is sacralized because money, the core symbol of the god Mammon, has changed hands. Money sanctifies deviancy.

When we look at Desmond and kids who are seduced by the LGBTQ+ cults, we are looking at children who are essentially shrine prostitutes and sacrifices for cults that sacralize sex in its most deformed and revolting modes. The kids are not to be blamed. It’s twisted adults who are behind the corruption and deformation of our children. It is adults having sex with kids. It is adults who mutilate and deform “trans” children. It is adults who twist Christian mores and preach perversion within the Church.

While the Church is certainly not guiltless in worsening the phenomenon, perhaps the Church universal will waken and commit herself to slaying the diseased Beast within and outside her walls before the pestilential, terminally diseased creature that is the great Whore of Babylon, Mother of Prostitutes and Abominations of the Earth, devours her and our children as well.

The fact is that if the Church, both in its Catholic and Protestant forms, cannot rid itself of sexual corruption, she loses her voice in the fight against the sexual exploitation of children and young adults of both sexes.

In the final analysis, it must be the Church that fights the Beast and kills it with the sword of the Spirit, just as St. Michael slew the dragon in order many would be saved.

Including Desmond, who is not a sexually prescient genius, but a mere boy who needs to be rescued by the grace of Jesus Christ.