Christian mom forced out of library drag show by cops and harassed by Antifa speaks out

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A mother who was physically removed by police from a public library that was hosting a "Teen Pride" LGBT event says what she witnessed amounted to hours of child "grooming."

In an interview with The Christian Post on Monday, the mother, who spoke on condition of anonymity because local activists have been making threats against her, explained what happened after she and other concerned parents went to the event in Renton, Washington, posing as supportive advocates so they could document what they saw.

Among the exhibitor items available for the taking by anyone were condoms and sex lubricant, she explained. Eight $50 gift cards for chest binders — used by trans-identifying females to flatten their breasts in order to appear more masculine — were raffled. Bookmarks shaped like penises inscribed with a lewd message that employed book titles like Moby Dick, Lord of the Flies, and Fifty Shades of Grey as double entendres were also freely given away.

Photos of these items were sent to The Christian Post and have been posted online. The library website described the event as "suitable" for tweens and teens.

Video footage of the event that was shared with CP shows Planned Parenthood representatives instructing the youth how to make dental dams out of condoms and latex gloves in order to prevent infection during oral-to-anal or oral-to-vaginal sex. It was explained that making dental dams is necessary because the skin in the mouth is vulnerable to infection. Footage also shows an exhibitor explaining to a library guest the purpose of "internal condoms" for "people with vaginas."



After a drag show — where one drag queen performed a strip-tease dance and another howled like a dog for everyone in attendance — concluded at 5 p.m., library staff announced on the intercom that the library was closing and adults who were not there with a teen had to leave.

"We're not leaving. What are they going to do after that? If they want all the adults to leave, what's going to happen?" the Tacoma-area mother told CP, recounting her thought process at the time.

From 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the library hosted a sex advice panel, and the information and questions that were exchanged were explicit, and seemed to encourage the young people to engage in sexual acts.

"I saw kids in there who looked like they were as young as 10. It was pretty gross," the mom said.

CP reached out the King County Library Trustees inquiring how this explicit event came to be approved but did not hear back by press time. CP will update this article when a comment is received.

When library staff asked the mothers to leave, the moms insisted they intended to stay. Police eventually showed up and forced them both to leave, physically escorting them from the premises.

One such mother who was present was Lynn Meagher, who told PJ Media Monday how "two officers grabbed my arms and pulled me out of my chair and pushed me out of the library."

"I said, 'Is there a reason you need to hurt me? Why are you poking my arm?' He said, 'You could walk faster.'"

The police told the mothers that the library was not going to press charges. Another mom who had managed to keep a lower profile and was not escorted out by the police came out and joined them on a nearby sidewalk.

"Somebody then obviously put the word out [on social media]," the mother told CP, regarding their ordeal of being physically removed from the library.

A lesbian couple headed into the library saw them sitting there on the curb and, thinking they were in support of the event going on inside, asked them if they heard about the "Christian haters" who had supposedly been harassing the kids. The moms would later see pictures and messages about the incident on a local Antifa Twitter account.

Shortly thereafter, a few men appeared and began harassing the moms and started taking their pictures. The harassers then became more aggressive. One of the men started shouting that he was posting everything on Twitter and that he intended to dox them. The moms started to pray together and the man pulled out a whistle and started blowing it loudly in their ears to disrupt their prayers.

Then they decided to call 9-1-1. When the mom who spoke with CP told the dispatcher what was going on, she explained that she didn't feel safe giving her last name because the men harassing them were right there, threatening to dox her. The dispatcher then asked her if she saw a weapon, to which she replied that she was speaking about an intimidating male who was much larger than she was and that he should be considered "weapon enough."

"There was absolutely no way I could have gone to my car and climbed in without them seeing me and then take a picture of my license plate," she said, explaining her reasoning for not leaving.

The police arrived and ultimately told the men to go into the library so the women could leave.

"It's really inappropriate, it's way over the [children's] heads," she said of the sexually explicit content presented at the library over the weekend.

"Many of these kids don't even know what to do with it. It really is encouraging the sexualization of the youth. And the fact that the library was so keen on getting adults out of there and getting that alone time with them," was alarming, she elaborated.

When asked if she would characterize the event as grooming young people, she replied: "Yes, absolutely ... it's really sick."

"It's not about 'live and let live,'" she added.

During the drag show, the performers shared their Instagram account handles with everyone, some of which featured extremely graphic sexual imagery.

"I actually haven't had a problem with drag queens until they started pushing this onto kids like this," she said.