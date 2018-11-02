Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the U.S presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, November 8, 2016.

Do you know the candidates on your midterm election ballot? I'd venture to say most Americans don't.

This means there are millions of Christians in America who are unprepared to vote and who will walk into their polling places on election day largely uninformed of the very races they're being asked to weigh in on. But you don't have to be one of them.

My Faith Votes is working hard to keep America's Christian voters equipped with the information necessary to cast informed ballots. The Voting Assistance Center is a unique and non-partisan tool that allows users to see an electronic sample of their local ballot and includes critical information on candidates' positions on the issues.

Thomas Jefferson once said, "If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be."

In other words, freedom disappears where ignorance flourishes. Only a people who engages their minds to understand critical issues and evaluate where each candidate stands on those issues can wisely affect the course of society with their vote.

You may already know how you are going to vote for U.S. Senator and U.S. House Representative. But are you familiar with your options for state legislature, judicial nominees or school board seats?

The assault on America's traditional Judeo-Christian values is coming from all directions, and often the most immediate pressure comes at the local level. For example, activists on many local school boards have pushed a liberal agenda and so many parents are oblivious to the power these elected officials have over the development of their children!

Christians care deeply about how their children are raised and what they're taught. Christians are passionate about protecting the unborn and defending religious liberty in the public square.

The upcoming midterms will affect the issues Christians care so much about on both the local, state and federal level. Elections have consequences, often for generations, so it is far too important to leave one's vote up to guesswork.

We can protect Christian values in America if faith voters like you do their homework and make informed votes.

We must not take democracy, and the most fundamental act of voting, for granted.





Website | Jason Yates is CEO of My Faith Votes, a nonpartisan movement focused on motivating Christians in America to participate in local and national elections. By partnering with local churches, pastors and national faith leaders, My Faith Votes mobilizes and resources Christians to lead the conversation on the place of faith in culture and politics. Gov. Mike Huckabee serves as the organization's honorary national chairman.Website | www.myfaithvotes.org Twitter | @MyFaithVotes Facebook | My Faith Votes

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).