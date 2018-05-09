Expand | Collapse Michael Brown holds a Ph.D. in Near Eastern Languages and Literatures from New York University and has served as a professor at a number of seminaries. He is the author of 25 books and hosts the nationally syndicated, daily talk radio show, the Line of Fire.

It's the question I'm asked over and over again. It's the question that's dividing churches and separating family members. It's the question that must be answered: Can you be gay and Christian?

Well, if you claim to be a Christian, that means that Jesus is your Lord and the Bible is your authority, so the real question is: What does Jesus have to say about this? And what does the Bible – God's Word – have to say? That's what we need to find out.

Of course, we understand that every Christian struggles in some area, whether it be pride or anger or lust or jealousy or greed. But we also recognize that these desires and attitudes are sinful, and so we say No to them and Yes to the Lord.

In the same way, some Christians struggle with same-sex attractions, saying No to those attractions and Yes to the Lord. That's their area of temptation and battle.

But what about those who say, "God made me gay, and if I'm in a committed relationship, the Lord is pleased. After all God is love, and love wins. What the Bible opposes is abusive relationships, like homosexual pederasty and prostitution and promiscuity. That's what the Scriptures condemn. But the Lord blesses committed same-sex relationships."

Is this true?

There's only one way to answer this question. With humility, we must come to God and His Word and say, "Father, whatever You say, we will obey. We only want Your will."

So, what does God's Word have to say? Can you practice homosexuality and follow Jesus at the same time? And does God's Word

We've put together a 6-minute video that answers this head on, clarifying misunderstandings, dispelling myths, and offering hope.

Can you gay and Christian? You'll find your answers here.

