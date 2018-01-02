Our circumstances may be unfavorable and discouragement may seem like an obstacle.

Persevering can also mean devising new ways to stay true to the Christian faith.

As I walked past an outside wall of the office building where I work, I was amazed to see a beautiful flower growing up through a crack between concrete slabs covering the ground.

Despite its deprived circumstance, the plant had found a foothold, rooted itself in the dry crevice, and was flourishing. Later, I noticed that an air-conditioning unit located directly above the plant dropped water on it throughout the day. While its surroundings were hostile, the plant received the help it needed from the water above.

Growing in the Christian life can sometimes be difficult, but when we persevere with Christ, barriers are surmountable. Our circumstances may be unfavorable and discouragement may seem like an obstacle.

Yet if we press on in our relationship with the Lord, we can flourish like that lone plant. This was the experience of the apostle Paul. Despite the severe hardships and challenges he faced (2 Corinthians 11:23–27), he wouldn't give up. "I . . . take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me," he wrote. "I press on toward the goal to win the prize" (Philippians 3:12, 14).

This is a day that You have made, Father. Thank You that You'll be near me in whatever I face today.

Paul realized he could do all things through the Lord who strengthened him (4:13), and so can we as we press on with the help of One who gives us strength.

God provides the strength we need to persevere and grow.

By Lawrence Darmani at Our Daily Bread. Taken from Our Daily Bread®, © 2017 by Our Daily Bread Ministries, Grand Rapids, MI. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Find them online here https://odb.org/.

