Q&A with Jim Denison: We're losing consensual morality in America

As a Christian, do you ever watch or read the news and find yourself frustrated? American culture is changing rapidly, and the Judeo-Christian principles that formed the bedrock of our nation are quickly falling out of fashion. Biblical values are abhorred and people of faith are mocked. In this context, it’s easy to ask, “What can I possibly do to make a difference?”

My Faith Votes recently talked with Dr. Jim Denison, founder of the Denison Forum. He’s an expert on culture and current events and aims to help Christians better understand the news so they can engage culture in a positive way.

Our conversation with Dr. Denison was wide-ranging, so take a few moments to watch the full interview.

Dr. Denison told us that the current divisiveness on display in America is, he believes, a symptom of a broader disagreement over major moral issues.

The Founders, he argues — even the ones who weren’t devout Christians — agreed there was an underlying consensual and cohesive moral foundation essential to a thriving democracy.

“We’re losing that,” Denison laments, “and as we lose that consensual morality, that authority within the Judeo-Christian tradition, the democracy based on that begins to founder.”

Dr. Denison fervently prays every day for spiritual awakening in America. He believes, as Scripture tells us, that God will hear from heaven when America’s Christians humble themselves, repent of their sin, seek His face and then He’ll forgive our sin and heal our land.

As part of that formula, Christians must live out their beliefs publicly. Dr. Denison believes that “culture changes from the top down, it changes when Christians achieve their highest place of influence and live there faithfully.”

That’s why Dr. Denison writes a daily article based on the day’s news to help Christians think critically and seek ways to bring their biblical values into their everyday life. Christians must ask themselves, he says, “What can I do about that? How can I make a difference in light of this issue?”

Watch the interview to hear more of what Dr. Denison had to say to us about Christians engaging culture, even a decaying one like ours.