Q&A with Jonathan Pokluda: Millennials are great at faith, bad at patience

Millennials and Generation Z often make it into the punchlines of jokes made by America’s older generations. They’re razzed about being snowflakes unable to handle the difficulties of life who live at home until they’re 30 and exist in a state of extended adolescence.

But, setting aside the jokes, do you truly wonder if the next generations will be able to overcome apathy and entitlement? Maybe you are part of the Millennial Generation or Generation Z and have experienced the disconnect between your peers and the generations before you.

My Faith Votes had a fascinating conversation with Pastor Jonathan Pokluda about the unique struggles facing America’s youngest generations.

Pastor Pokluda, the author of Welcome to Adulting and pastor of Harris Creek Church in Waco, Texas, explains how Millennials and Generation Z-ers can find life and find it abundantly.

When asked about the current successes and challenges facing the millennial generation, Pastor Pokluda believes Millennials are phenomenally passionate and driven by strong convictions, but they lack persistence.

“They do ‘belief’ so well,” Pokluda says, referring to Millennials’ values-driven outlook on the world. “They truly believe they can change the world.”

Yet, Millennials lose steam in pursuit of changing the world. “What they do not do well is patience.” Pokluda, who has worked extensively with members of the younger generations, has witnessed as they start strong but lose steam when goals aren’t met relatively quickly. “I think they overestimate what they can do in the short term.”

What younger generations need, Pokluda says, is “long-term obedience in the same direction.”

By that he means Millennials and Generation Z-ers would do well to marry their convictions and drive to change the world with a firm belief in something bigger than themselves. In so doing they “begin to understand the purpose of why they were created,” Pokluda remarks, adding that it's then “the Holy Spirit, God, partners with them and shows them how they actually can.”

Millennials and Generation Z will be the largest voting bloc in 2020. This means, not only will they influence elections, they will lead our culture. That’s a terrifying thought to some, yet exciting if this next generation uses their desire to make a difference to further the Kingdom hat’s all the more reason why we must first understand the next generation and then equip them with a biblical worldview to make a difference.

Check out the full interview here.