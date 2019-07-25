Q&A with Rebecca Friedrichs: Christian teachers, you need to know what your unions are really funding

Have you ever wondered why teachers unions have so much power?

Rebecca Friedrichs was a public school teacher in California for 28 years and throughout her entire career she was forced to fund unions that would take her money and spend it on far left causes she didn’t agree with or stand for.

She was shocked to learn that the radical social and sexual agendas being pushed on school districts in California and across the country were being championed by the unions, and they were using her money to do it. So, she decided to do something about it. Rebecca became the lead plaintiff in a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch our interview with Rebecca for the whole story and to learn more about what you can do to protect our children and stand for biblical values in our public schools.

One of the unbelievable things state and national teachers’ unions are advocating for and helping to implement is comprehensive sex education. Her home state of California just approved a new sex ed framework, the California Healthy Youth Act, that will be required material in all state public schools. Rebecca shared with us some of the egregious activities, material and topics included in these curriculums, but most of the info was too explicit or inappropriate to print here — any immature frat boy would blush to hear it!

Children as young as kindergarteners will be told there are dozens of genders and that their parents only told them they were either a boy or a girl because they really didn’t know. Teachers will be forced to help girls as young as 12 learn where and how to obtain abortions without their parents knowledge or consent.

“If you're a teacher, you need to discover what your unions are really funding,” Rebecca advises, “because the teachers’ unions are the root cause and the root funding of every single problem we have in our schools in our country; they are directly attacking our Judeo-Christian values.”

Rebecca implores students, parents, teachers and faith leaders to attend their local school board meetings and to vote for school board members who will stand with them against the far-Left agenda the state and national teachers’ unions are pushing on our kids.

“You will be bullied when you speak out for what's right,” Rebecca warns. “But I would urge parents to not get angry at good and loving teachers. It's not the teachers, it's the unions and their activists that are dividing us.”

Rebecca started an organization called For Kids & Country as a way to inform and educate teachers and parents — everyone — to what the unions are up to and offer resources and steps to push back. Her book, titled “Standing Up to Goliath” reflects how she feels when she thinks about the task of standing against the agendas of the teachers’ unions. That’s why she knew prayer was essential as the foundation to her organization and to everything she does, telling us during our interview, “We’re foolish if we think we can fight evil without God and his goodness on our side.”