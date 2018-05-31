Expand | Collapse David's Tomb/Rabbi Yosef Berger Rabbi Yosef Berger looks on as his Torah for the Messiah is completed.

A prominent rabbi in Jerusalem has found a mysterious connection between President Trump and King David that may herald unfolding biblical prophecy. He says the signs first became evident during President Trump's election campaign and improbable victory.

"King David also had to overcome great opposition in order to establish his kingship," Rabbi Yosef Berger told Breaking Israel News (BIN). "Trump connected to that. This cycle was completed when the president recognized Jerusalem as the true capital of the Jewish People, just as King David did."

Rabbi Berger is the rabbi overseeing King David's Tomb on Mount Zion, and the son of a respected Hasidic leader.

In September 2016 – during the fury and heat of the presidential campaign – Republicans organized an event in the Old City of Jerusalem on behalf of Trump.

"It was logistically far more difficult to arrange an event in the Old City, but we wanted to connect with the heart of Jerusalem," Mark Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, told BIN.

The organizers chose an unlikely catering hall overlooking the Temple Mount for their event. What they didn't know when they planned the event was that the site chosen was situated directly over the actual burial place of King David — a holy site in a cluster of caves where several other kings and prophets have been buried.

During the event, pre-recorded speeches by Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence were viewed on a large screen. At that point in the campaign, no one thought Trump had any chance of winning the presidency.

Rabbi Berger believes this event established the future president's link with King David, helped him win the election, but also set him on an even more auspicious path.

"Donald Trump in Gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 424, which is the same as Moshiach ben David (Messiah from the house of David)," Rabbi Berger explained.

