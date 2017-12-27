From "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing," the first two verses of the third stanza read as follows:

Hail, the heav'nborn Prince of Peace! Hail, the Sun of Righteousness!

Light and life to all He brings, Ris'n with healing in His wings.

"The heav'nborn Prince of Peace" is obviously the Messiah (see Isaiah 9:6), but our understanding of the rest of these verses is not so immediate. Malachi 4:2 states, "But for you who fear my name, the sun of righteousness shall rise with healing in its wings" (ESV). How is it that Christ is Malachi's "Sun of Righteousness" who is "Ris'n with healing in His wings"?

Roughly 400 years before Christ, Malachi called Israel to faithfulness in light of her sins after returning to her land from exile. Malachi 3:13–4:3 gives an instance of these sins, recording Israel's "hard words" against God claiming service to Him was profitless because the arrogant and evildoers lived in prosperity (Malachi 3:13–15). God responded that the unrighteous would indeed be judged and that the righteous would be protected (Malachi 3:16–4:3). The righteous would also experience the blessings of global righteousness and healing (Malachi 4:2).

Likewise, Isaiah prophesied of the Messiah's rule, "The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness, on them has light shone" (Isaiah 9:2; cf. 9:6–7). The fullest light of Christ's rule comes at the end of the ages. John saw of the New Jerusalem that "the city has no need of sun or moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and its lamp is the Lamb" (Revelation 21:23; cf. 22:5).

Malachi then pictures the sun's rays as wings taking healing to all. Wherever this sun shines righteousness, it also gives healing through its rays. David once spoke of the sun's dawning rays as the "wings of the morning" that reach to "the uttermost parts of the sea" (Psalm 139:9). Wherever God's righteous rule would be, so also would be His healing. The suffering of the Great Physician on the cross conquers not only sin but also its effects (Isaiah 53:4; cf. 35:5–6).

While Malachi did not speak directly of the Messiah as the sun with healing in His wings, this righteousness and healing obviously do not come apart from Him. As He will one day be the Lamp of the New Jerusalem, we can gladly permit the hymnist the poetic license to call Christ the Sun of Righteousness whose rising day brings Healing as far as His rays will fly.

Merry Christmas to all, and may we be the all to whom light and life He brings.

David Huffstutler pastors First Baptist Church in Rockford, IL. David holds a Ph. D. in Applied Theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. His concentration in Christian Leadership focuses his contributions to pastoral and practical theology.

