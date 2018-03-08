When Stephen Hawking's speaks, a lost and blind world hears deep philosophy and latches onto his words as if they are gospel.

I once saw a movie called "Being There" which Peter Sellers played a simple gardener at a townhouse in Washington, DC. When the man lost his job, he was forced to vacate his home, and while wandering the streets he encountered a business mogul who assumed he was a fellow upper-class gentleman. In time he was ushered into high society.

He would say things like, "As long as the roots are not severed, all is well," and those around him mistakenly thought he was speaking deep philosophy. They would read into his words things that weren't there. In time his reputation had him advising presidents, who also read into his words things that weren't there.

So it is with famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. It's not his fault. When he speaks, a lost and blind world hears deep philosophy and latches onto his words as if they are gospel.

One awe-inspired and wide-eyed reporter said, "Let Stephen Hawking blow your mind with what happened before the Big Bang."

Here are Stephen's mind-blowing words:

"The boundary condition of the universe...is that it has no boundary."

That is deep. What does he mean "the boundary condition has no boundary"? A reporter interprets what the deep-thinking gardener must be saying:

"In other words, there is no time before time began as time was always there."

That is profound. Time had no beginning, but it's always been there. Like the sun is hot, but it's cold. The roots are deep.

Hawking also told physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson that time was there, but it was in a "bent" state. What did he mean by bent time? The reporter interprets for us:

"It was distorted along another dimension—always getting fractionally closer to, but never becoming, nothing. So there never was a Big Bang that created something from nothing."

So the Big Bang didn't create something from nothing. Or did it?

Hawking then gave his thoughts about the actual beginning:

"There must have been a beginning. Otherwise, the universe would be in a state of complete disorder by now..."

Hawking has brought it down to a level we can understand. The Second Law of Thermodynamics tells us that everything is running down. If the universe was eternal it would have turned to dust trillions of years ago. It must, therefore, have had a beginning.

The Instruction Book

It's also what the Bible says: "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth" (Genesis 1:1). There's the beginning. The Bible is the Instruction Book for humanity. It tells us of our origin, our purpose, and our destiny. We need not latch onto everything the gardener says. Instead, we need only believe the Word of the God who brought everything into existence. We will then know the truth, and the truth will make us free from endless and senseless theories.

But there's more. According to the gardener, nothing was there before the big, Big Bang. Nothing was the cause. There was no need for a Creator. All that was there was nothing, and that nothing created everything: flowers, birds, trees, kittens, giraffes, puppies, horses (all with male and female), as well as the blue sky, the sun, the moon, the stars, the four seasons, little green apples and of course, simple gardeners.

The reporter who warned, "Let Stephen Hawking blow your mind," then said, "Hawking went on to basically explain that before the Big Bang, time didn't exist. So, yep! Mind sufficiently blown."

The prophet has spoken. Don't dare question it.

If you find this subject interesting, you might enjoy our free online movie "Evolution vs. God." It exposes the senselessness of the thought that nothing created everything.

Ray Comfort is the Founder and CEO of Living Waters and the bestselling author of more than 80 books, including God Has a Wonderful Plan for Your Life, How to Know God Exists, and The Evidence Bible. He cohosts the award-winning television program "Way of the Master," seen in almost 200 countries, and is the Executive Producer of "180," "Evolution vs. God," "Audacity," and other films. He is married to Sue and has three grown children, and hasn't left the house without Gospel tracts for decades. You can learn more about his ministry at LivingWaters.com.

