Honest. Trustworthy. Visionary. Courageous. Excellent Communicator.

These are just a few of the characteristics we want to see in a leader. Over the past few years, many have been on what seems to be a desperate search for a leader. Leader comparison takes place and we begin to see qualities in other leaders that we would like to see in another leader. Sooner or later, we become disappointed with a certain chosen leader and began the desperate search for another leader.

The Old Testament describes a time when God's people were in a similar predicament. What did they look for in a leader? Where were they searching? We can learn a valuable lesson when we look for a leader with God's perspective.

Biblical Example - God's people were not satisfied. They wanted a leader just like all of the other nations. In I Samuel 8, they approached Samuel (the priest) and asked that he appoint a king to be a judge for them and to go before them and fight their battles. When Samuel brought this request before the Lord, God said, "For they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me from being king over them."

God had rescued His people from Egypt. God had fought and won many battles for His people. He cared for them like a shepherd cared for his sheep. Yet, God's people were not satisfied and they wanted more. Later, God gave them Saul to be their first king.

Modern Day - In 2018, the world is not satisfied. Many people are looking for satisfaction in a political party, a celebrity or a leader. If a leader is ethical, decisive, authentic and reputable then he or she will deliver. We think he or she will fight the most important battles. Sadly, many Christians are obviously not satisfied and are on the same desperate search for a leader.

God's Perspective - God said in I Samuel 8:7, "They have rejected Me from being king over them." For many Christians, God has watched over and over again as we look for leadership from others rather than turning to Him for guidance, direction and most importantly, rule over our life, nation and world. All along, God has been fighting our battles for us. He ultimately won the battle over sin and death when Christ died on the cross and came back to life again.

So what valuable lesson can we learn from I Samuel 8? The answer is God is our eternal King. He leads us into battle, fights our battle and we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us (Romans 8:37). Psalm 47:7 tells us that God is not just King over a nation or a land, rather He is King over all the earth.

We no longer have to search for the perfect leader. Christ came to earth, lived a perfect and sinless life. He defeated our greatest enemy and Now the challenge is for Christians to seek our King for guidance, direction and wisdom. May we cry aloud to our King to save our people and the nations.

Drake Caudill serves in the local church as a minister and is a graduate of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He writes about Leadership in Ministry at www.drakecaudill.com

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).