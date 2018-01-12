What does your heart sing about?

A couple of years ago I was struck by Psalm 90:14:

Satisfy us in the morning with your steadfast love,

that we may rejoice and be glad all our days.

It's a great psalm for the New Year. In some ways, it's the anti-hype New Year's psalm. Moses reminds us of the brevity and difficulty that's part of life. Instead of giving up hope, he asks God for two things: to teach him to number his days, and to satisfy his people in the morning with his steadfast love so that they could be glad all of our short and difficult days.

What a great prayer.

The first song of U2's new album says:

Love and love is all we have left

The only thing that can be kept

Love is all we have left

I have a feeling that the psalmist would agree.

My prayer again this year is that I would recognize that life is short and difficult. In light of that, I want to live my life as if it's short. And I want God to satisfy me every day with this steadfast, stubborn love. It's all we have left. And it's enough.

Darryl Dash is a husband, pastor, and church planter who lives in downtown Toronto, Canada. You can find him at https://dashhouse.com

