Vestigial organs: Proof that we evolved?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Most likely you have heard that “vestigial organs” are proof that we have evolved from more primitive forms. Because these organs supposedly have no purpose, evolutionists assume they have outlived their usefulness and are “leftovers” from our less advanced ancestors.

But even if an organ were no longer needed, wouldn’t it only prove devolution? This fits well with the Law of Entropy—that all things deteriorate over time. What evolution requires, however, is not the loss but the addition of information, where an organism increases in complexity. So “vestigial organs” still wouldn’t help the evolutionist’s case.

Besides, it is not even scientifically possible to prove that something has no use, because its use can always be discovered as more information becomes available. And that is exactly what has happened. It was claimed at the Scopes trial that there are “no less than 180 vestigial structures in the human body, sufficient to make of a man a veritable walking museum of antiquities.” Today the list has shrunk to virtually zero. Scientists have discovered that each of these body parts does indeed have a purpose: for example, the appendix is part of the human immune system, and the “tailbone” supports muscles that are necessary for daily bodily functions.

In their zeal to provide “evidence” of evolution, scientists have proclaimed organs as useless simply because they were ignorant of their functions at the time. The functions were there all along, but evolutionists just didn’t know it.

The same could be said of God’s existence. Atheists may be ignorant of His presence, but that doesn’t mean He doesn’t exist. If they seek Him, they will find that He was there all along.