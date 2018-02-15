This shooting was purely from Satan. It was anti-God. It was evil. We have a desperate need for God's peace. Now is the time to turn to God in prayer!

The mass school shooting that took place in South Florida was a tragic act of violence that shows demonic activity is alive. This shooting was purely from Satan. It was anti-God. It was evil. We have a desperate need for God's peace.

Now is the time to turn to God in prayer. I encourage you to pray through several Psalms as you process what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida.

How Should You Pray, in Response to the Shooting?

1. Pray for God's peace and comfort to fall upon all affected. (Pray Psalm 86:17)

Show me a sign of your favor, that those who hate me may see and be put to shame because you, Lord, have helped me and comforted me.

2. Pray that this trend of school and church shootings would cease, via the power of God and wisdom of police and security experts. (Pray Psalm 11:5)

The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence.

3. Pray that American politicians would unite in the midst of this tragedy and work together to lead a safer country instead of fighting and blaming. Pray that politicians would not seek to destroy their "political enemies" in the heat of this proverbial summer. (Pray Psalm 32:3-4)

For when I kept silent, my bones wasted away through my groaning all day long. For day and night your hand was heavy upon me; my strength was dried up as by the heat of summer. Selah

4. Pray that Christians would respond to this in compassionate ways instead of using this event to merely push opinions of gun control. (Pray Psalm 116:5)

Gracious is the Lord, and righteous; our God is merciful.

5. Pray for a sweeping revival to come to America. We must come back to God. (Pray Psalm 9:9)

The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.

Jeremy Roberts is the lead pastor at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors, SC.

