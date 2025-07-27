Home Opinion 10 traits of a faithful evangelist

We are living in an age of platforms without presence, microphones without the mantle, and influence without intimacy. It has become far too common for preachers to assume the title “messenger of God” without first being shaped by the presence of God.

In the book of Ezekiel, we see a powerful picture of what it means to be truly commissioned by the Lord. Ezekiel was not merely a man with a message—he was a man marked by encounter, commission, and consecration. His life serves as a prophetic blueprint for those today who dare to stand in the counsel of the Lord and speak on His behalf.

As A.W. Tozer once said:

“The messenger must first be a worshiper. He must first be touched by the fire of God before he dares touch the lips of others.”

And Leonard Ravenhill warned:

“The pulpit can be a place of death or a platform for divine confrontation. A preacher not touched by God will only tickle the ears of men.”

The following are 10 traits of every true messenger of the Lord, as modeled by Ezekiel:

1. They have an encounter with Yahweh (Ezekiel 1)

Ezekiel’s ministry did not begin with a strategy—it began with a supernatural encounter. The heavens were opened, and he saw visions of God. His first chapter is not a sermon outline but a revelation of the glory of God riding on a throne above the cherubim.

Every true messenger of God is first a man or woman of divine encounter. They cannot preach what they have not seen. They do not manufacture revelation—they receive it through intimacy. Before Ezekiel spoke, he trembled.

2. They are commissioned by God to speak for Him (Ezekiel 2:3-7)

Ezekiel was personally commissioned by the Lord to be a prophet to a rebellious house. He did not volunteer for this role, nor was he voted into office. True messengers are not self-appointed — they are God-sent.

In an age of self-promotion and spiritual entrepreneurship, we must return to the biblical standard of divine commissioning. If you haven’t been sent by God, your words will be empty, no matter how eloquent they sound.

3. They are commanded to consume the Word of God (Ezekiel 3:1-3)

Before Ezekiel could proclaim the Word, he had to digest it. The Lord said, “Son of man, eat what you find; eat this scroll, and go, speak to the house of Israel.”

The true messenger doesn’t just quote Scripture—he is nourished by it. The Word becomes part of his very being. He doesn’t speak from opinion, but from a heart that has been cut, healed, and shaped by the Word.

4. They are commanded to be faithful irrespective of receptivity (Ezekiel 2:5-7)

Ezekiel was warned that Israel would be stubborn and obstinate, yet he was still commanded to speak. The measure of his faithfulness was not results, but obedience.

In contrast to today’s metrics of success — followers, likes, online conversions — God’s messengers are measured by fidelity. Whether they listen or not, the prophet must proclaim: “Thus says the Lord.”

5. They sit where the people sit (Ezekiel 3:15)

After receiving his commissioning, Ezekiel sat “where they sat,” astonished among the exiles for seven days. He took time to understand their condition.

False messengers encounter the people before they encounter God, and thus shape their messages to please them. But true messengers encounter God first, and only then are they able to rightly interpret the needs of the people through the lens of divine truth and holiness.

6. They understand the severity of their commissioning (Ezekiel 3:17-21)

God told Ezekiel that if he failed to warn the wicked, their blood would be on his hands. This was not a suggestion — it was a divine burden.

The biblical messenger lives with a holy trembling, knowing that silence in the face of sin is complicity. He is a watchman on the wall who will not be silent, even if the people ignore the trumpet sound.

7. They discern the true spiritual condition of God’s people (Ezekiel 8-11)

In Ezekiel 8–11, God lifted Ezekiel in the Spirit and showed him the hidden abominations of the temple — the secret idolatry of the leaders and the corruption of the priesthood.

Today’s messengers must also be spiritually discerning. The true condition of the church is not revealed in attendance reports or social media, but in the spirit of prayer, repentance, and righteousness. A true prophet sees past appearances into the heart of the people.

8. They stand in the gap through prayer (Ezekiel 3:17; 22:30)

God sought a man to stand in the gap, to build a wall of intercession so that He would not destroy the land. The prophet is not just a preacher — he is a priestly intercessor.

Ezekiel’s call was not only to declare judgment, but to weep before it came. A true messenger weeps in the secret place before he speaks in the public place. He contends for mercy on behalf of the guilty.

9. They boldly rebuke idolatry (Ezekiel 16)

Ezekiel 16 contains one of the most sobering rebukes in all of Scripture. Ezekiel exposes Jerusalem’s spiritual adultery in graphic terms, likening it to prostitution and betrayal.

A biblical messenger does not soften sin to be more palatable. He calls idolatry what it is. He weeps, yes — but he also rebukes with holy clarity. He calls the people to forsake their idols and return to covenant love.

10. They operate under the hand of the Lord (Ezekiel 1:3; 3:14, 22)

Repeatedly, Ezekiel declares that “the hand of the Lord was upon me.” This speaks of divine enablement, pressure, and presence.

The true messenger is not sustained by talent, charisma, or emotional hype, but by the mighty hand of God. He moves only when the Spirit moves. He prophesies only when the Word comes. He does not minister out of self-effort, but out of divine compulsion.

In conclusion, we do not need more communicators — we need more messengers. Men and women who have stood in the presence of God, eaten His Word, wept over His people, and spoken with the fear of the Lord. Let us return to the model of Ezekiel — one whose life was consumed by the glory of God, commissioned by His Word, and anchored in His burden for the people.