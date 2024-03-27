Home Opinion 3 truths modern feminism doesn’t want you to know

Modern-day feminism is taking over our culture. Women and girls of all ages are being told misinformation about what it means to be a woman. A movement that started primarily with the intent to gain women the right to vote, has morphed into something unrecognizable today. There are certain truths, that the modern movement wants to keep hidden in order to maintain control over the trajectory of womanhood within our nation. Here are three truths modern feminism does not want you to know!

Truth #1: Women are not victims

The feminist movement encourages women to embrace a victimhood mentality. This approach leaves us disempowered and trapped in a continual state of dependency and fragility. By breaking free from victimhood, women can unleash their potential and embrace their true identities without the lies of modern-day feminism. Being a woman is not something to be upset about. You shouldn’t wish you were born male, or harp on the struggles that are to come from being female. Being a woman is a powerful thing, and we are not victims because of it. Modern Feminism is an ideology that thrives on victimhood mentality, claiming to empower us, but actually setting us up for failure in every circumstance. Teaching young girls that they are at a disadvantage in life because of their female identity, is doing far more harm than good. Young women should be taught that their femaleness is one of their best attributes and to never be ashamed of it!

Truth #2: Abortion is not synonymous with women’s healthcare

The modern feminist movement misrepresents abortion as a topic fully within the realm of women’s healthcare. But the truth is, abortion is not a routine medical producer and it shouldn’t be argued solely within the context of healthcare. It is a complex moral and ethical dilemma that transcends the realm of healthcare and women’s rights. The true topic of abortion is one that revolves around the value we place on life, and more personally the value a woman places on her child’s life. By reducing abortion to solely a healthcare or women’s rights issue, feminism has diminished the gravity of the decision and desensitized many women to the truth surrounding the topic. You do not have to be pro-choice to be pro women’s rights! By removing the association between the buzzwords of “reproductive healthcare” and “women’s rights” from the topic of abortion, we can engage in more meaningful conversations that both respect the sanctity of life and value women’s rights.

Truth #3: Women and Men are not ‘Equal’

The modern-day feminist movement is no longer about the fight for equality in regard to equal rights. The movement now perpetuates the narrative that in order to be “equal” women and men must be interchangeable. By doing so, it overlooks the unique contributions each sex possesses, and aims to create indistinguishability between women and men. Worse than this, it has created a standard of equality that emphasizes masculinity over femininity. In the name of equality, the modern feminist movement teaches women and girls to be more like their male counterparts. They teach that in order to be successful women should embrace and take on historically male characteristics while simultaneously ignoring historically feminine ones.



Modern day feminism seeks to masculinize women and feminize men under the guise of equality. In short, they teach that if we want to be “equal” to men we must become more like men. Placing this unnecessary and worthless pressure on women to be, act, and think differently than they naturally would, leaves modern feminist depressed and confused. True empowerment for women does not come from forced “equality,” it comes from embracing the uniqueness of womanhood, and understanding its inherent value. Women finding true empowerment in their natural identities allows them to contribute more authentically to society. Women and men are not equal, and the quicker our nation can grasp this idea the better off we will all be.

Together, let us shine a light on the hidden truths of modern feminism and strive to cultivate a culture that celebrates the unique power of womanhood, free from victim narratives and oversimplified rhetoric. Speaking these truths allows for a more inclusive and authentic dialogue which will result in the true empowerment of women. Women are not victims, abortion is not synonymous with women’s healthcare, and women and men are not “equal.”

Signed,



A (female) voice for authentic empowerment