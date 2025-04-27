Home Opinion 4 stages of 'Jesus derangement syndrome'

The term "Trump derangement syndrome" is applied to people who experience intense anxiety at the mere mention of our current president. People with this condition tend to constantly badmouth the president while blindly clinging to the absurd belief that every decision President Trump makes is bad for the country.



But since you are not going to stand before President Trump on Judgment Day (see 2 Corinthians 5:10), I encourage you to turn your attention to the Person who is a trillion times more significant than any president.

The King of Kings rose from the dead and will live forever with His people in His eternal Kingdom (see 2 Peter 1:10-11). While presidents come and go, "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever" (Hebrews 13:8). Presidents are flawed human beings, whereas Jesus never sinned even once (see 1 Peter 2:22; 2 Corinthians 5:21; 1 John 3:5; Hebrews 4:15). So, how do you feel about Jesus? What emotions rise up within you when you hear about the Messiah and His exclusive path to Paradise? (see John 14:6; Acts 4:12)

If you have a cynical attitude about Jesus and resentful feelings about the narrow road to Heaven (see Matthew 7:13-14), your unhealthy perspective presents a huge obstacle to being forgiven of your sins and welcomed into Paradise one day. Thankfully, God changes the heart of anyone who humbly receives Christ by faith (see John 1:12) and graciously accepts the Lord's plan of salvation.

Consider the four stages of what I call "Jesus derangement syndrome." And then check your heart to see if you currently experience any of these dangerous symptoms:

Stage 1: You ignore the Gospel message

Some people with stage 1 symptoms have had no exposure to religion, while others have experienced some religious oppression earlier in life. They were forced by either parents or spiritual leaders to jump through certain religious hoops, without ever having experienced a loving relationship with the Savior. This stage is marked by a cold heart and complete apathy toward the Gospel message Jesus delivered: "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).

People at stage 1 feel nothing when presented with this good news. In fact, their hearts may have been hardened to the message decades earlier. The Gospel soars over their head because they convinced themselves years ago that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ has absolutely no relevance to their life today or throughout eternity.

Stage 2 : You actually get annoyed by the Gospel message

Annoyance is the next stage after apathy. People at stage 2 have a negative emotional reaction to the Gospel message. They do not like to be bothered by the idea of a Savior who died on a cross for our sins and rose from the grave on the third day. The Gospel does not square with their progressive definition of enlightenment. They have no appreciation whatsoever for the biblical teaching about God's grace, the forgiveness of sins, and eternal salvation in Heaven.

Stage 3: You burn with anger when you hear the Gospel message

When you reach this advanced stage, you find yourself unable to say anything good about Jesus. Instead, you feel only anger toward Christ and His followers, and the hatred burning within your soul is all-consuming. And even though your hostility and hatred toward Jesus and His faithful followers are irrational, your intellectual inconsistencies do not seem to bother you. People at stage three are fueled by rage and pure emotion and have stepped right into Satan's trap. The devil hates Christ and His followers, and he schemes to successfully fill others with the same hatred. Jesus said, "If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first" (John 15:18).

Stage 4 : You seek to carry out violence against followers of Christ

More Christians were martyred in the 20th century than in all previous centuries combined. CP reported two months ago: "70 Christians Beheaded in DRC Church Attack." And two weeks ago, the following report caused more shock and sadness: "Dawn Attack Kills 51 Christians in Nigerian Town Amid String of Massacres." Brutal attacks such as these have been taking place for the past 2,000 years. Tertullian was a second-century church father living in Africa when the persecution of Christians was in full force. Tertullian famously said, "The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church." Those at stage four demonstrate a strong desire to become both judge and executioner of Christians.

If your instant reaction to these 4 stages of Jesus derangement syndrome is to make some sarcastic comments about those with whom you disagree, I encourage you to resist that haughty urge. After all, hating others is the major indicator of a spiritually dead soul, regardless of whether hatred is related to race, religion, politics, or some other emotionally-charged issue. The Bible declares, "If anyone says, 'I love God,' yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen" (1 John 4:20).

If you hate others, or if you show symptoms related to any of these four stages, Jesus can change your heart. But you will first need to repent and get real with God. On the other hand, if you perceive the fault to always be with others, but never with yourself, you may have already gone beyond the proverbial point of no return. I certainly hope that does not describe your heart today my friend.