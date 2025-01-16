Home Opinion 5 key takeaways from Bible's teachings on generosity

In contemporary Christian teaching, the concept of generosity has often replaced the traditional idea of tithing — giving 10% of one’s income to the church. While many people embrace this shift, it’s important to recognize that biblical generosity, as outlined in the New Testament, far exceeds the Old Testament’s tithe.



In fact, true generosity, as taught by Jesus and the apostles, involves more than just giving a portion of our surplus. It requires a heart transformed by sacrificial giving, often giving not out of abundance, but out of need.

Moving beyond the tithe: A new covenant mandate

The concept of tithing originates in the Old Testament, where the Israelites were commanded to give a tenth of their income to support the Levites, the poor, and the temple services (Leviticus 27:30, Numbers 18:21). However, the New Testament moves beyond the tithe, introducing a radical form of generosity that reflects the heart of the Gospel itself — complete surrender to God.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

One of the clearest examples of this principle is found in the story of the widow’s offering, recounted in Mark 12:41-44. Jesus praises the widow not for the size of her gift, but for the heart behind it. She gave “all she had to live on,” in stark contrast to the rich who gave out of their surplus. Jesus highlights that true generosity is not measured by how much we give, but by how sacrificially we give.

Tithing as a minimum standard

In understanding the relationship between tithing and generosity in the New Testament, we can also consider the principle that “whatever the New Testament has not abrogated from the Old Testament, it is assumed to still stand.” Following this, many argue that since the New Testament does not explicitly revoke the tithe as part of the moral or ethical law, it still holds as a standard for giving. While ceremonial laws, such as animal sacrifices and circumcision, were clearly abrogated in the New Testament for salvation, tithing remains an ethical principle and has never been abolished.

In this sense, tithing can be seen as the minimum standard of giving under the New Covenant, a foundational principle for Christian giving. However, the call to generosity in the New Testament ramps up this standard. The tithe may remain a baseline, but as defined by Christ and the apostles, generosity demands much more than 10%. Jesus’ teachings make it clear that we are to give up everything to follow Him, indicating that our financial giving should go beyond the tithe to reflect a heart of total surrender and sacrificial generosity.

Giving everything: Jesus’ call to radical discipleship

Jesus extends this idea of radical giving even further in His teaching on discipleship. In Luke 14:26, Jesus declares, “If anyone comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters — yes, even their own life — such a person cannot be my disciple. And whoever does not carry their cross and follow me cannot be my disciple … Those of you who do not give up everything you have cannot be my disciples.”

The call to give up everything — possessions, relationships, and even one’s life — demands a level of generosity far exceeding the 10% tithe.

The apostle Paul provides another powerful example of New Testament generosity in 2 Corinthians 8, where he commends the Macedonian churches for their extraordinary generosity in which they gave financially out of their “extreme poverty, even beyond their ability.”

Hence, these believers are a model of the kind of generosity the New Testament advocates — giving that flows not from abundance but out of significant sacrifice.

In 2 Corinthians 9, Paul builds on this principle by explaining the spiritual law of sowing and reaping. He writes, “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously” (2 Corinthians 9:6). Paul emphasizes that generous giving leads to an abundant spiritual harvest.

One of the most striking illustrations of the cost of following Jesus and the call to radical generosity is found in the story of the rich young ruler (Mark 10:17-22). When the young man asks Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life, Jesus eventually tells him, “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in Heaven. Then come, follow me.” The young man left dejected because he had great wealth and was unwilling to give it up.

This story reveals the heart of Jesus’ message about wealth and generosity. Jesus wasn’t just concerned with whether this man followed the commandments or gave a tithe. He was calling him to a life of total surrender and generosity, where his treasure would no longer be in earthly possessions but in Heaven.

Many today misunderstand “generosity” as merely giving a portion of one’s surplus. However, the New Testament calls us to a far more profound form of generosity — giving not just what is convenient but giving sacrificially, sometimes out of our need.

In conclusion, while the tithe was a guideline under the Old Testament, the New Testament elevates the call to generosity far beyond 10%. It calls us to a life of total surrender, where we give not just a portion but our whole lives, our resources, and our hearts to God. True generosity is sacrificial, rooted in faith, and grounded in the desire to glorify God with all we have.

Here are five key takeaways from the teaching on generosity:

Generosity exceeds the Old Testament tithe

While tithing was a foundational principle in the Old Testament, the New Testament calls believers to a higher standard of sacrificial giving. Generosity is not confined to a specific percentage but involves giving with a heart of total surrender to God.

True Generosity is measured by sacrifice, not amount

The widow’s offering (Mark 12:41-44) exemplifies that generosity is not about the size of the gift but the level of sacrifice. Giving out of need, rather than surplus, reflects a deeper trust in God’s provision.

Generosity reflects radical discipleship

Jesus’ call to “give up everything” (Luke 14:26) highlights that true generosity is integral to following Him. It’s not just about giving possessions but surrendering one’s entire life to God’s will.

Generosity demonstrates faith in God’s provision

The Macedonian churches (2 Corinthians 8) modeled how giving, even in extreme poverty, reflects reliance on God. Generosity becomes an act of worship and faith, trusting that God will supply all needs and bless the giver spiritually.

Generosity leads to spiritual abundance

Paul’s teaching on sowing and reaping (2 Corinthians 9) reminds believers that generous giving results in spiritual rewards. It’s not about material gain but about experiencing the joy, growth, and deeper relationship with God that comes from living a generous life.

These principles emphasize that generosity is not merely an act of giving but a posture of the heart, rooted in faith, sacrifice, and the desire to glorify God.