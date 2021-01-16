A call for prayer for America, Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Last year I solicited prayers for President Trump in one of my articles that suggested that the entire world needs a man who will uphold religious freedom in every part of the world to be the president of America. President Trump needs our prayer now more than ever. We should continue to pray for him in office or out of office. The president-elect also needs our prayer for him to succeed and America as a nation needs the prayer of global Christians to triumph in this moment of crisis.

This is not time to place blame, settle scores, but to broker peace and seek the face of God concerning the affairs of the United States of America. If anything goes wrong with America, the entire world will collapse. The reason why some us are still enjoying some fundamental human rights in our countries is because the governments of our nations are watching how America would react if they trampled completely on the rights of their citizens. Nothing must go wrong with America if our rights are to survive.

We should pray for peace for the nation of America. We should pray for President Trump to have the fortitude to bear what he is going through now. We should pray for him for sound mind and let the spirit of error and mistake depart far away from him. We should also lift him up in prayer that the wishes of his enemies concerning his life shall not come to pass. Intercession must be made so that he forgives all who have offended him and that those that he has offended shall also forgive him. Prayers should also be made for the administration of Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

If we desire a strong foundation for the incoming government, the foundation must be birthed in prayers. An intensive prayer for President-elect Joe Biden will help him and his teams to make the right decisions. Christians in America and the entire world must start praying for this incoming government. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, we all have a common enemy and the enemy is the devil who wants to destroy America because he knows that he has a short period to operate here on earth before God's kingdom comes. We should all forget partisan politics and cut off the hand of the devil from the government of Joe Biden through intensive spiritual warfare and intercessory prayer.

What is happening in the United States has a spiritual undertone and we should not be ignorant of the devices of the devil. Christians are the light of the world and the salt of the earth. The enemy has orchestrated agendas to paint the light, black and make the salt, bitter. If we do not thread with caution and restore Christian love, forgiveness and kindness, we stand the chance of losing plentiful harvests that the Lord has packaged in this end time. No nation has evangelized the world like America; no people has given to support missionary work around the globe like Americans; and no nation has promoted religious freedom all over the world like America. Do we think that the Devil is happy with American Christians? This is a case of striking the shepherd and the sheep will scatter. We must as matter of urgency pray for America without ceasing.

American evangelicals should forget about what happened with the election and embrace President-elect Joe Biden. There is a time to disagree and divide and there is a time to love and embrace for the sake of Christ. America is a nation under one God and no matter who is president, Jesus remains the Lord over America. I personally believe that God will use Joe Biden as an instrument unto His glory. I do not know what is God's plan for America but one thing that gives me confidence is that I know that all things work together for the good of those who love God.

We should also pray for God to heal the land of America and that American Christians will be willing to cooperate with God when He stretches His hand to heal. When God wants to heal a land, He doesn't require the cooperation of the government but the Church.

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land" – 2 Chronicles 7:14

The American Church is capable of bringing the needed changes in America if believers are willing and obedient. Either with Trump or with Biden, the purpose of God must surely be established in America.

