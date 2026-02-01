Home Opinion A question that's a little uncomfortable about faith at work

Occasionally, it’s worth asking a question that makes us a little uncomfortable. The kind that forces us to slow down and take an honest look at how we’re truly living. This is one of those questions.

If a client or coworker only observed your life at work — your decisions, your relationships, the way you handle pressure — would there be evidence that you follow Christ … or would that part of your life be invisible? Is it something you’re bold about, or do you keep your faith hidden?

Even as I write this, it’s not lost on me that this can feel like a touchy subject. “I don’t want to be seen as a Bible thumper, you know what I mean?” And, at the same time, “Maybe my Christianity is best kept to Sundays, not the middle of the week?” For much of my life, this is the wrestling match I found myself in, grappling between my calling to share the Gospel as a bold Christian and showing up as someone that my workplace culture would find safe and acceptable.

The result, for many years, was not much evidence of my faith at work. If you had taken me to court, it would have been said I was a good person and a nice guy, but as far as being labeled as a Christian, it would have been challenging to convict me. Today, that has changed, and I wake up every day looking to leave behind just a little more evidence of my faith. Here’s what that looks like, specifically at work.

Evidence in how we show up

Jesus once told His disciples that the world would recognize them, not by how loudly they proclaimed their faith, but by the way they loved others.

“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35).

Long before we ever speak about our faith, we’re already communicating it through our behavior. It shows up in the way we handle pressure or how we respond when things don’t go as planned. It’s in how we treat people who frustrate us or see the world differently than we do. Paul reinforces this idea when he reminds us that our work itself can be an act of worship.

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters” (Colossians 3:23)

When we work with integrity, humility and excellence, people notice. They may not immediately connect it to faith, but they sense that something is different. It’s that difference that often becomes a doorway for deeper conversations later on. As my friend Don Hoffert says, “We are the aroma of Christ in the workplace.”

Evidence in the way we speak

Eventually, the way we live is supported — or undermined — by the words we speak. James doesn’t mince words when he talks about the power of our tongue.

“Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts” (James 3:5).

The words we choose under stress, in conflict, or behind closed doors tell a story. Are we quick to criticize, complain, or gossip? Do our words reflect patience, self-control and grace, even when situations are hard? Paul encourages us to be intentional with our speech.

“Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt” (Colossians 4:6).

This doesn’t mean avoiding truth or walking on eggshells. It means our words are thoughtful, measured and shaped by the same grace we’ve received ourselves. It means we resist the urge to let our words blend into the conversations we find ourselves in, which is often the easier path.

Evidence when we’re willing to say it out loud

This is the most challenging area for many of us. Living differently is important, but there are moments where opportunity knocks, times where sharing our faith boldly and out loud is the right move. Jesus made it clear that following Him isn’t meant to be a private, hidden belief.

“Whoever acknowledges me before others, I will also acknowledge before my Father in Heaven” (Matthew 10:32).

That doesn’t mean turning meetings into sermons or forcing faith into conversations where it doesn’t belong. It does mean being willing, when the moment is right, to speak openly about what shapes our perspective. Whatever story God has written into your life, it means sharing it with someone who needs to hear it.

What does that look like? We’re not talking about hitting people over the head with 2×4’s here. Sometimes it’s as simple as telling a coworker you’re praying for them or explaining that your faith influences how you approach a decision, or sharing your own testimony when someone asks what gives you hope. If our faith never makes its way into our words, people may respect us, but they’ll never understand what drives us.

A better way forward

Most of us feel the tension here. We don’t want to push our faith on others, but we also don’t want to hide it. The answer isn’t to be louder or more aggressive. It’s being more courageous and more authentic. Peter captures that balance well.

“Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect” (1 Peter 3:15).

Gentleness and respect strengthen the message. For many of us, our workplace is the primary mission field God has placed us in. The people you work alongside may never attend a church service, but they see your life up close every day.

A challenge for 2026

What if this was the year you became just a little more intentional and bold with your faith, in a way that’s honest, visible and rooted in love? Jesus reminded His followers: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven” (Matthew 5:16).

“Is there evidence?” If the question were ever asked, may the answer be found in how you work, how you speak, and how you share your faith every single day. Let’s leave a trail of evidence behind us so no one ever has to wonder where we stand.