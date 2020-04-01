A virus more dangerous than COVID-19

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Financial relief is finally on the way to many Americans who are struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis. Yet, it will take a lot longer for Americans to recover from the fear the Coronavirus has sparked in many peoples’ hearts.

I take this pandemic seriously and you should as well. But statistically, your risk of getting the virus is still remote and the risk of dying from it is minimal, but there is a virus that we hear almost nothing about these days, and it is absolutely going to touch you. In fact, the death rate from it is 100%.

I speak of the virus of sin; an infection that has been passed on since the beginning of human existence. It’s a virus that we all have and are born with. The Bible says it this way: “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). And sadly, every single one of us will actually die from it. Again, the message of the Bible is that “The wages of sin is death…” (Romans 6:23).

That’s pretty dismal and sounds hopeless. But while we can’t stop the earthly consequences of the sin virus, the rest of that verse tells us there is a cure.

“For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." The cure is blood-based; the blood of a Savior that cures the sin virus for its eternal effect.

I say this not to be preachy, but to remind you that even in the midst of some of the most frightening days of our nation’s history — and while understanding that many will have a hard time of paying bills, holding a job, or finishing school, or visiting elderly relatives — there is hope.

There is light in the midst of the darkness, and even if you avoid coronavirus, you need to take steps to protect yourself from an even more deadly virus, but one that already has a cure and a cure that costs you nothing but your willingness to accept it.

As Christians, many of us have already accepted this free gift, but we have a golden opportunity to share it with others and tell them about the hope that we have in the Lord.

My prayer is that this virus would not leave the imprint of economic hardship, or fear, but instead that it would cause hearts to come to God, people to care more for their neighbors, and families to be strengthened as they spend time together.

I believe that when we bring the powerful solution of our faith to others, to our communities, and to the voting booth, we will be a force for good in our nation.