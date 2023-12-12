Home Opinion Americans at the crossroads of Gabriel and Lucifer

I suppose the angel Gabriel gets more attention at Christmas than at any other time of the year. After all, he appeared to both Mary and Zechariah to announce the births of Jesus and John the Baptist. Gabriel told Zechariah: “I stand in the presence of God” (Luke 1:19). And he told Mary: “Greetings, you who are highly favored! The Lord is with you” (Luke 1:28).

“In the sixth month, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a town in Galilee, to a virgin ...” (Luke 1:27). This noble teenager was God’s chosen vessel and given the greatest role ever assigned to a human being. Mary humbly accepted her assignment and told Gabriel, “May it be to me as you have said” (Luke 1:38).

When the angels Gabriel and Lucifer came to a crossroads in Heaven, Gabriel went right and Lucifer went left. In complete contrast to Mary’s humility, Lucifer rebelled in Heaven and sought to undermine his Creator. Some people consider Lucifer (Satan) to be the evil equivalent of God. In actuality, Lucifer is simply a created being like every other angel. Lucifer can only be in one place at one time, whereas God is omnipresent. And so, you see, Lucifer does not even come close to God’s level of power, majesty, dominion and capabilities.

Instead, think of Lucifer as Gabriel's evil counterpart. Interestingly, Michael is the only angel in the Bible called an “archangel,” (Jude 9) whereas Gabriel and Lucifer are not mentioned as such. Lucifer chose to reject God, whereas Gabriel remained true to his Creator.

I wonder what Lucifer was thinking when Gabriel brought those messages from God to Mary and Zechariah. Perhaps he mused: “That could have been me going on special assignments. Instead, I will be punished in never-ending torment (see Rev. 20:10) as a result of my prideful lust to become the center of attention.” God’s Word declares, “The devil is filled with fury, because he knows that his time is short” (Revelation 12:12).

Lucifer assumed he knew better than Gabriel, and that he even knew better than God. “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom” (Proverbs 11:2). Lucifer is the prime example of Proverbs 16:5: “The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.”

Every American stands at the crossroads of Gabriel and Lucifer. We are presented with various choices everyday. “Will I do things my way, or God’s way?”

Will I continue to hold grudges against those who have wronged me, or will I forgive them because the Lord first loved and forgave me? Will I continue to be judgmental of others and look down on them, or will I wake up and realize that I too am a sinner and therefore have absolutely no right to throw stones at others?

Another example involves God’s beautiful design for sex to take place only within marriage between a man and a woman. The alternative path involves sex whenever you feel like it, regardless of marriage. Which path at the crossroads will you take?

Likewise, God wonderfully designed the two immutable genders of “male and female,” (Genesis 1:27) as compared to a counterfeit approach where individuals assume they can switch their gender back and forth based upon their subjective feelings at any given moment. One perspective is consistent with Gabriel’s humble submission to the Lord, while the other notion resembles Lucifer’s rebellious rejection of God’s design.

Gabriel exemplifies obedience to God, whereas Lucifer exemplifies disobedience to God. And unlike the fallen angels, Gabriel and all of God’s holy angels clearly understand their primary role is to worship God. “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come” (Revelation 4:8). “When God brings His firstborn into the world, He says, ‘Let all God’s angels worship Him’” (Hebrews 1:6).

Why worship the babe of Bethlehem? Because Jesus Christ is God and worthy of praise, along with the Father and the Holy Spirit. In addition, Jesus is trillions of times higher than Gabriel in perfection, power and essence. “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of His being, sustaining all things by His powerful Word. After He had provided purification for sins, He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. So He became as much superior to the angels as the name He has inherited is superior to theirs” (Hebrews 1:3-4).

While Gabriel is a wonderful example of obedience to God, Christians are never to engage in “the worship of angels” (Colossians 2:18). Such idolatry is an abomination to the Lord. Christians follow Jesus Christ and not Gabriel. Likewise, Christians should never pray to angels or seek to communicate with them. God’s holy angels are not divine but are “ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation” (Hebrews 1:14).

Speaking of salvation, the crossroads of Gabriel and Lucifer also underscores the highway to Heaven and the broad road to Hell. The route to Hell is paved with religious deeds and works righteousness. In other words, many people try to earn their way into Heaven, which ultimately leaves them locked out of Paradise. The only way to enter Heaven is through faith in Jesus Christ. (see John 3:16; John 14:6; Galatians 2:16). Repenting of your sins and relying upon Christ’s sacrifice on the cross rather than your religious deeds and noble efforts is the only way to be saved, redeemed, justified, born again and forgiven.

Every American stands at the crossroads of Gabriel and Lucifer this Christmas. Which path will you choose? Will you follow the leading of the Holy Spirit, or the popular path of the wicked spirit known as Lucifer? As Joshua told the Israelites: “If serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve” (Joshua 24:15).

Jesus described the “broad road that leads to destruction” and the “narrow road that leads to life” (Matthew 7:13-14). The King of kings also revealed: “Every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit” (Matthew 7:17). What kind of fruit is being produced in your life today?