Home Opinion An open letter to Big Eva

Dear leaders of Big Eva,

God has richly blessed many Christian organizations, institutions, and schools with wealth, resources, knowledge, and profound social and cultural reach. These are good gifts, bestowed by a gracious God who delights in equipping His people for His purposes.



As James 1:17 reminds us, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.” Your platforms, seminaries, publishing houses, and ministries have been entrusted with influence that reaches millions, shaping the Evangelical church in the United States and beyond. These blessings are not merely for your benefit but are a sacred trust to be stewarded faithfully for the glory of God and the advancement of His Kingdom.

Scripture calls us to prioritize faithfulness to God’s Word above all else, even if it costs us earthly status, wealth, political influence, reputation, or cultural clout. Jesus Himself warned, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” (Mark 8:36). Our calling is not to cling to influence or power but to wield these gifts in submission to the unchanging truth of Scripture, even when it leads to sacrifice.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Yet, Big Eva, you have failed, and failed big time, in this stewardship, and the consequences have been profound.

For years, many of your leaders have used your platforms to shift the Evangelical church leftward, away from a theologically orthodox, biblical framework, under the guise of “living out the Gospel.” This is not love but a capitulation to cultural pressures, a sell-out to retain a seat at the table of Western elites. Leaders like Russell Moore, former President of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and now Editor-in-Chief of Christianity Today, have long promoted left-leaning ideologies cloaked in Christian rhetoric.

Moore’s flirtation with Critical Race Theory (a pattern we’ve seen throughout the Southern Baptist Convention in recent years), repackaged with a “Christian” veneer, is a prime example. Or take Moore’s promotion of “Be the Bridge” church curriculum — a blend of anti-Christian cultural Marxism and Christian theology that encourages churches to embrace CRT in order to “fight racism.” Similarly, Ray Ortlund’s public endorsement of radically pro-abortion Kamala Harris, echoed by David French; Francis Collins’ advocacy for harmful and unconstitutional vaccine mandates, along with tyrannical lockdowns during COVID, under the justification of “loving your neighbor”; Acts29’s promotion of Eric Mason’s Woke Church; Jarvis William’s CRT pandering even to children; Matt Chandler’s routine racially-charged rhetoric against white people, and his soft embrace of CRT; or his aggressive stunts to try and talk Christians out of voting Republican.

This pattern is all too familiar among Big Eva types — as if they want the radical pro-abortion, pro-LGBT left to win at the local, state, and federal levels.

They know that if they can persuade Evangelicals to disengage from politics or abandon voting altogether, the left wins by default. After all, the Evangelical church remains the largest conservative voting bloc in the nation. Add to this the unsettling reality that far-left megadonors like George Soros have financially backed key Evangelical entities with cunning, strategic fervor, and the picture becomes even clearer.

Consider J.D. Greear’s embrace of woke DEI hiring practices which reflects a troubling pattern. Or the utter refusal on the part of Big Eva leadership to speak up against the anti-human transgender cult targeting our children, day in and day out. These craven moves align more with secular ideologies than with the timeless truths of Scripture, betraying the Gospel for the sake of cultural relevance.

It should also be noted here that Francis Collins — a darling within Big Eva’s ranks — defended the use of aborted fetal tissue in medical research, claiming that it could “save lives,” while simultaneously insisting that his personal beliefs about abortion laws should remain private. This is not leadership — it is cowardice and gross sin. Publicly justifying the exploitation of murdered children’s body parts for utilitarian purposes while refusing to advocate for those children’s right to life is an unconscionable betrayal of the most basic Christian ethic. Silence in the face of legalized evil is complicity.

It is important, however, to distinguish between those within Big Eva who are outright malicious actors — snakes like Francis Collins — and those who are simply misguided. Not all who’ve drifted from truth are created equal. Some are wolves, knowingly leading others astray. Others are sheep, misled, confused, or intimidated by cultural pressures. There is room for grace, repentance, and restoration for the latter, and the same should be said of the Christian Nationalist camp as well. Some within that movement are sincerely — in their mind — trying to recover truth and courage in a faithless age, even if they’ve erred in major ways. Discernment demands we recognize these differences as we call for reform.

Nonetheless, this poisonous leftward drift has not gone unnoticed, and it has provoked a dangerous overreaction.

The failures of Big Eva have fueled a hard-right backlash, often labeled “Christian Nationalism,” which is troubling. Figures like Joel Webbon and Eric Conn — among many others, once tied to mainstream Evangelicalism (from Acts 29 to the SBC), have swung to extremes, embracing ideas that flirt with Christo-fascism, race-realism (white identitarianism), critical theory, collectivism, and anti-conservative woke ideology (just with right-wing flavors). They are cozying up to actual neo-nazis like Corey Mahler, rampant Jew hatred, Machiavellianism, and a nationalist political theory that prioritizes ethnic identity over biblical fidelity.

This overcorrection mirrors the left’s errors, trading one form of political idolatry for another. Both extremes — left-wing egalitarian pandering and far-right ethnic-nationalism — are sinful distortions of the Gospel. Both place tribe over truth, and race and gender, hypocritically, as a primary marker of value within civil society. As Galatians 1:10 warns, “For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man? If I were still trying to please man, I would not be a servant of Christ.”

Big Eva, you bear much responsibility for this mess.

Like Dr. Frankenstein, you have unwittingly created a monster — a monster you now hypocritically complain about, as though you played no part in its origin. By compromising biblical truth to appease the radical, godless left, you eroded trust among the faithful, driving many to seek refuge in the far-right’s false promises of strength, dominion, justice, and reclamation of the Christian virtues you relinquished. This could have been almost entirely avoided had you done your job. But you did not hold fast to Scripture or model courage. You capitulated and failed to steward God’s blessings faithfully. Your failure to name the sins of our age for what they truly are has fractured the Church and left it vulnerable to ideologies that undermine the Gospel. You must repent, not only for the compromises but for the division they have sown.

To my brothers and sisters in Christ, I urge you to reject both extremes. The left’s cultural pandering sacrifices biblical truth for pagan acceptance, while the right’s national socialism trades the Gospel’s universality for race-centric tribalism. Neither path honors Jesus Christ.

Instead, return to a robust, orthodox, biblical faith. Anchor yourselves in the Word, which is “living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword” (Hebrews 4:12). Let us pursue a Christianity that is neither swayed by cultural trends nor seduced by political power but is rooted in the unchanging character of God. As 2 Timothy 4:2 exhorts, “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.”

Big Eva, the Church needs leaders who fear God more than they fear man, who value eternal truth over temporal influence. Repent, return to the Scriptures, and steward God’s blessings faithfully while you still can.

The Body of Christ depends on it.