Andrew Tate, Benny Johnson and the crisis of biblical masculinity

In an era of fragmented values and the rise of social media influencers, Andrew Tate has emerged as a polarizing figure. A self-proclaimed champion of masculinity, he offers young men a version of strength defined by materialism, dominance and self-interest. Recently, Benny Johnson’s podcast provided Tate a platform to disseminate his views, framing him favorably as a voice for disenfranchised men.

From a biblical worldview, however, both Tate’s philosophy and Johnson’s endorsement warrant serious critique — not only for the sake of truth but for the sake of the countless young men seeking direction in a confusing world.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxing champion turned internet personality. He is known for his opulent lifestyle, controversial statements and hyper-masculine persona. Tate has amassed millions of followers, particularly young men, through social media platforms where he touts success formulas rooted in wealth accumulation, sexual conquest and self-exaltation. While some might argue he highlights legitimate issues, such as the feminization of culture or the lack of strong male role models, Tate’s answers to these problems and his own personal life are far removed from anything any young man should emulate or aspire to, much less look up to as a role model.

Daily Wire’s Megan Basham emphasized this point on her personal X account, saying, “There’s nothing more pathetic than a man who thinks it makes him look tough to brag about choking women and shattering their cheekbones before raping them. There IS a religion that allows for such ‘masculinity’ but it sure ain’t Christianity.”

Proverbs 16:18 reminds us, “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Tate’s philosophy — centered on pride and power — contradicts the humility and servant-hearted leadership of true masculinity modeled by Jesus Christ. Tate’s message promises fulfillment through self-glorification and dominance of others, and it fails to acknowledge the deep spiritual void in the hearts of men that only God can fill.

Benny Johnson’s responsibility

When Benny Johnson, a prominent conservative commentator who claims to be a Christian, platformed Tate on his podcast, he missed an opportunity to challenge the worldview Tate represents and stand for biblical masculinity. Instead, Johnson appeared to elevate Tate as a figure worthy of emulation, focusing on his critique of cultural decay while sidestepping the problematic aspects of his message. This is not merely an oversight — it is a disservice to young men and the Christian community.

James 3:1 warns, “Not many of you should become teachers, my brothers, for you know that we who teach will be judged with greater strictness.” Unfortunately, social media provides amplification of all kinds of “teachers” who would never be qualified to be leaders by biblical standards. By offering Tate an uncritical platform, Johnson amplified a message that is antithetical to biblical truth, which is also contrary to the Christianity Johnson professes.

While Johnson pushed back on criticism citing “censorship” concerns, this isn’t about censorship. It’s about hypocrisy. Johnson cannot claim to be a Christian and endorse clearly unbiblical views from Tate. Christians are called to be discerning about the voices we elevate, ensuring they align with God’s Word rather than the fleeting wisdom of the world.

When we engage with ideas from people like Tate, we have an obligation to speak the truth.

The crisis of masculinity

The cultural crisis of masculinity is real. Many young men today feel lost, alienated and purposeless. This is exacerbated by society de-emphasizing the importance of marriage and family and the God-given role of the man as protector and provider.

In response, figures like Tate gain traction by offering a counterfeit version of strength. Instead of self-sacrifice and service, his answer is self-glorification and satisfaction. However, the answer to this crisis is not found in the flashy but empty promises of influencers. Rather, the answer is in the timeless truths of Scripture.

Biblical masculinity calls for men to embody strength through sacrifice, courage through humility and leadership through service. Jesus Christ, the ultimate role model for men, demonstrated these qualities perfectly. As Philippians 2:3-8 exhorts, men are called to “do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.” Christ’s sacrificial love, exemplified on the cross, redefines strength not as domination but as the willingness to serve and lay down one’s life for others.

Christian authors like C.S. Lewis have highlighted this tension between worldly and biblical masculinity. In Mere Christianity, Lewis wrote, “True humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less.” This contrasts starkly with the self-centered bravado espoused by influencers like Tate.

The role of the church

The Church has a unique responsibility and duty to provide young men with godly role models who exemplify biblical masculinity. Men like Andrew Tate gain influence because the Church has often failed to address the specific struggles of young men in a relatable and compelling way. Pastors, fathers and mentors must step into this gap, modeling Christ-like character and teaching young men to find their identity and purpose in God rather than in wealth, power or social validation.

Additionally, Christians must engage critically with social media culture, recognizing both its potential for good and its dangers. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok shape the hearts and minds of the next generation, often more powerfully than Sunday sermons.

As Ephesians 5:15-16 urges, we must “look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, making the best use of the time, because the days are evil.” This includes being intentional about the media we consume and share.

The controversy surrounding Andrew Tate and his appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast is a sad reminder of the stakes in today’s battle for truth. We need to remind young men it’s dangerous to follow someone just because they’re an influencer or mega church pastor. Followers still have a responsibility before God to have discernment and pursue morality and righteousness.

Young men are searching for guidance, and the voices they follow will shape their futures — and the future of our culture. As Christians, we must point them to the only true source of strength and purpose: Jesus Christ.



