Home Opinion Antisemitism in 2025: Jews need strong Evangelical allies

The Jewish community faces an increasing tide of antisemitism globally, from violent attacks on synagogues to rising hatred fueled by misinformation.



In this precarious climate, one thing has become clear: Jews cannot combat this pervasive threat alone. While Jewish organizations and individuals have long worked to protect and strengthen Jewish identity, culture, and security, the support of other communities, especially Evangelical Christians and other strong Zionists, is crucial. These groups share the belief that Israel is not just a haven for Jews but a strategic ally for the United States and a strong beacon of Western and Judeo-Christian values. Embracing and forming strong partnerships with these Christian communities offers a unique opportunity to amplify the Jewish fight against antisemitism and protect the future of the Jewish people.

The growing threat of antisemitism

In recent years, antisemitism has resurfaced in various forms, from virulent hatred in the streets to subtle discrimination in academic and social settings. As we know, there has been a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States alone, many of them connected to online hate speech, conspiracy theories, and distorted depictions of Jews. This has fueled a dangerous environment where Jews are increasingly targeted, often without provocation, simply because of their identity.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

While Jews have always been resilient in the face of adversity, standing alone against the forces of hatred and discrimination is increasingly untenable. The idea that Jews can protect themselves and their future without external support is not only unrealistic but also deeply dangerous. Antisemitism affects not only Jewish communities but also the broader societies in which Jews live. It undermines social cohesion, erodes tolerance, and creates an environment ripe for division and hatred.

Evangelical Christians: allies in the Zionist cause

One of the strongest, most dedicated allies the Jewish community has today is the Evangelical Christian community, particularly those who believe in the biblical importance of Israel. For many Evangelicals, the connection to Israel is not just theological — it is political, moral, and humanitarian.

The Evangelical Christian community in the United States is a political force, with millions of voters who are staunch supporters of Israel. This community has consistently advocated for pro-Israel policies, including supporting U.S. military aid to Israel, opposing efforts to delegitimize Israel at the United Nations, and countering the rise of antisemitism. Evangelicals have also been at the forefront of combating anti-Israel boycotts and ensuring that Israel’s right to defend itself is recognized globally.

The relationship between Israel and Evangelical Christians is more than just political; it is grounded in shared values. Both communities value religious freedom, the importance of family, and the preservation of cultural and religious heritage. In a time when Israel faces existential threats from hostile neighbors and the broader international community, this partnership is not only advantageous for Israel but essential for the Jewish people’s survival.

Mike Huckabee: A key leader in pro-Israel advocacy

A powerful example of the Evangelical community's commitment to Israel and the Jewish people is Mike Huckabee, the new United States Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee has long been a staunch supporter of Israel and a vocal advocate for pro-Israel legislation. His leadership will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to the ongoing fight for the Jewish state. As a former Governor of Arkansas and a two-time presidential candidate, Huckabee has established himself as a key figure in American politics, particularly within the Evangelical community.

Huckabee's advocacy for Israel has been unwavering throughout his career. He has consistently spoken out against the delegitimization of Israel and has worked to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. His pro-Israel stance is deeply rooted in both his religious convictions and his understanding of Israel's strategic importance to the U.S. and the broader world. As Ambassador to Israel, Huckabee will be in a unique position to build on this legacy and forge deeper connections between the U.S., Israel, and the Evangelical community.

His appointment is particularly significant given the rise in global antisemitism and the increasing pressure on Israel from various international bodies and organizations. Huckabee’s strong voice and leadership will be crucial in pushing back against these forces. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to Israel’s security and legitimacy. By embracing leaders like Huckabee, the Jewish community can build stronger, more effective alliances in the fight against antisemitism and in support of Israel.

Strength in numbers

While many Jewish organizations and individuals have worked tirelessly to combat antisemitism, they have often faced significant challenges in fighting this deeply ingrained hatred. The rise of far-left ideologies that promote antisemitism, combined with the far-right’s ongoing commitment to bigotry, creates a two-front battle that is difficult to navigate. Jewish communities, regardless of location, are often fighting this battle alone, without the support of broader, non-Jewish allies.

In contrast, the Evangelical Christian community has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to standing with the Jewish people. These Christians see the survival of the Jewish state and the Jewish people as not only a matter of political strategy but a moral imperative. This shared commitment can provide Jews with a powerful ally, one that is not only dedicated to the cause of Zionism but also to the fight against the global rise of antisemitism.

Furthermore, the Evangelical support for Israel can act as a counterbalance to the growing anti-Israel sentiment that is beginning to take root in many parts of the world. As Israel’s critics become louder and more organized, the Jewish community must recognize that it needs to stand united with like-minded allies. The Evangelical Christian community is a natural partner in this effort.

The need for strategic alliances

Given the rise in global antisemitism, the strategic importance of alliances cannot be overstated. Jews must move beyond seeing Evangelical Christians solely through the lens of religious differences. Instead, they must recognize that both communities share common goals: the protection of religious freedom, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the defense of Israel. In light of these shared values, the partnership between Jews and Evangelicals becomes not just beneficial but imperative.

One of the primary benefits of these alliances is that they provide Jews with a network of advocates who can amplify their voices on the international stage. Whether lobbying in Washington or organizing grassroots movements, Evangelicals have the political clout and organizational infrastructure to make a significant impact. This support is invaluable, particularly when confronting institutions that seek to delegitimize Israel or promote antisemitic ideologies.

Moreover, these alliances can help counteract the damaging narratives that are increasingly pervasive in academia, the media, and social platforms. By aligning with Evangelicals, Jews can engage in joint efforts to educate the public on the importance of Israel’s survival and the dangers of rising antisemitism. In a world where misinformation spreads rapidly, a united front is crucial.

Conclusion

The fight against antisemitism is a global struggle, one that transcends borders and requires the cooperation of all those who share in the values of liberty, justice, and peace. For Jews, the importance of forming strong alliances with Evangelical Christians and other Christian Zionists cannot be understated. These communities are powerful allies who not only share a deep love for Israel but are also committed to ensuring the survival of the Jewish people. With leaders like Mike Huckabee leading the charge, the Jewish community has a powerful advocate in the fight against antisemitism and for Israel’s security.



In the face of rising antisemitism, it is more important than ever for Jews to embrace these partnerships and work together to build a future where both Israel and the Jewish people can thrive.