Evangelical church under investigation over ‘terrorist’ symbols sold at Christmas market

A Protestant church in Hesse, Germany, is under investigation after vendors were seen selling symbols associated with the terrorist organization Hamas at the church's Christmas market event. Prosecutors are examining whether the Michaelskirche parish engaged in hate incitement and the use of banned terrorist symbols during the event.

Prosecutors initiated the investigation after complaints were filed concerning the Christmas market held by the Michaelskirche parish in Darmstadt last Sunday, The Telegraph reported.

The market featured stalls that sold keyrings displaying Hamas’ red triangle emblem, a symbol banned in Germany since July for its association with the terrorist group.

Vendors also offered maps of Palestine with Israel erased, festive cookies inscribed in icing with the words “Palestinian Lives Matter,” and stickers bearing the slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” according to The European Conservative.

The event, promoted as an “anti-colonial, peace-supporting Christmas market,” included traditional offerings such as mulled wine and carols alongside the pro-Hamas merchandise. The parish’s website described the market as a “journey for diversity and solidarity with all oppressed people” and stated that proceeds would support Palestinians.

Robert Hartmann, a senior prosecutor, told local media that authorities “are investigating whether criminal offenses may have been committed.” As of now, no suspects have been identified. Both the Michaelskirche parish and the group Darmstadt4Palestine, which co-organized the event, are subjects of the investigation.

Daniel Neumann, chairman of the Jewish community in Darmstadt, condemned the event. “It is a scandal that a Protestant church community either naively allows itself to be involved in this or maliciously does so,” Neumann was quoted as saying.

Darmstadt’s mayor, Hanno Benz, said, “Antisemitism has no place in our society. Holding such an event under the umbrella of a Protestant community is intolerable.” He added, “Attempts are being made to delegitimize Israel’s right to exist and to demonize the state of Israel.”

Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society, filed a complaint with authorities. “Anti-Judaism is still a problem in the churches. It is popping up especially at Christmas,” Beck was quoted as saying.

Regional Evangelical authorities expressed their dismay, calling the symbols “deeply disturbing.”

Pastor Manfred Werner, the leader of the parish, also issued a statement, declaring a “zero tolerance for racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.” He apologized to the Jewish community, his own congregation, the Society for Christian-Jewish Cooperation, church governing bodies and all individuals involved in the Dialogue Forum.

He added, "In connection with the Christmas market on the third Sunday of Advent, a pro-Palestinian solidarity group displayed symbols that exceeded the limits of tolerance. The display of these symbols was not discussed with me and, as it was inhumane, I would never have permitted it."

Werner, whose full statement can be read below, accused a journalist of turning the incident into a global news story by photographing the trinkets being sold instead of alerting him or other organizers about the offensive items on display.

"A journalist photographed and published these symbols. If he had pointed these symbols out to me or the organizers of the Christmas market, they would have been removed from the Christmas market immediately. I reject the actions of the journalist who made a scandal out of these symbols. I would have liked to have had a dialogue with him," he said.

Hesse’s antisemitism commissioner, Uwe Becker of the Christian Democratic Union, described the event as “unbelievable, completely unacceptable and absolutely scandalous” for providing a platform for Hamas propaganda and Holocaust relativization in Darmstadt.

The Evangelical Church in Hesse and Nassau, to which the Michaelskirche parish is affiliated, also labeled the Christmas market as “scandalous.”

“The desire to stand up for people in need — including in Gaza — is fundamentally legitimate. However, a general anti-Israel and delegitimizing choice of words and the sale of objects with symbols that are connected to the terrorist organization Hamas and the questioning of Israel’s right to exist are unacceptable to us.”

Pastor Manfred Werner's full statement released Wednesday can be read below: