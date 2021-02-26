Ask Chuck: Should I buy an electric car?

Dear Chuck,

I need to replace my car this year. I’m trying to decide if I should buy an electric vehicle or not. What would you do?

Car Choice

Dear Car Choice,

This is a timely question as a great deal of policy is attempting to move us towards electric vehicles with the assumption that it is “clean energy” and good for the environment. Let’s get some context first; then, I will give you my recommendation.

The Push for Electric-Powered Cars

Governor Newsom of California wants to ban cars with gasoline engines by 2035, and President Biden hopes to replace the government’s fleet with electric vehicles.

Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is now worth about as much as that of the nine largest car companies in the world, combined! Obviously, investors believe this is the wave of the future. This is not an endorsement of the stock, by the way.

Electric vs. Gasoline-Powered Cars

It is important to research and understand the costs of time and money before making any purchase. “For which of you, desiring to build a tower, does not first sit down and count the cost, whether he has enough to complete it?” (Luke 14:28 ESV)

One of my friends bought a new, high-end Tesla and loves it. He calls it the “iPhone of cars” because of its ease of functionality and its superior performance compared to all other electric vehicles. Of course, he spent $75,000 for it, which is far more than I would ever want to pay for transportation. By the way, Apple is looking to enter the market if they can find a willing partner to create “autonomous (self-driving) cars.”

Nerdwallet proposes several questions to think about before purchasing an electric vehicle.

Can you afford one? How far do you need to drive on a single charge? Where will you charge it? What will you use it for? Do you enjoy performance?

In addition, I’ve gathered some pros and cons to consider.

Pros

Quiet

Overall lower fueling costs

Lower maintenance costs: fewer/simpler parts, and fluid changes/tune-ups are not required

Fun to drive due to instant power

Convenience of charging at home

No particulates or smog-causing tailpipe emissions

Lower carbon emissions over lifetime than gasoline-powered vehicles

Possible tax credit

Cons

Cost for purchasing the vehicle

Cost for insurance

Access to charging stations

Time to charge

Cost of electricity

Limited driving range

Depreciation

Some Facts To Consider

Most electric cars are able to go more than 200 miles when fully charged, but that is still much less than gasoline powered cars. Tesla’s Long-Range models can go over 300 miles, but the cost is significant for the longer-lasting power supply. Plug-in hybrids have a combined gasoline and electric range of 400 to 550 miles. However, air conditioning, heat, and hills can reduce that number.

Charge times vary. Currently, the cheapest and most convenient option is to do it overnight at home. Fast chargers are spreading throughout the country, but they still take longer than refueling at a gas station. Plus, the cost will fluctuate with the cost of electricity. To drive across the country, you have to map out your stops in advance by locating the charging stations and including downtime for charging, which is much longer than refueling gasoline.

Hybrid vehicles have experienced significant depreciation. Be sure to research depreciation of an electric vehicle. Some early models have not done well in the after market.

At What Cost?

Base prices range from $30,000 for the Hyundai Ioniq and Nissan Leaf to six figures for some Tesla and Porsche models. Home charging units cost under $1,000, with rebates available in some states. Some question whether or not our power grid has the capacity to keep millions of cars charged each night.

In addition, there is another cost to consider. Battery manufacturing is water-intensive and pollutes air, soil, and water. Lithium and cobalt are needed to make rechargeable batteries. With increased production of electric vehicles, there will be negative ecological and human issues to consider.

In January, The Guardian reported that 60% of cobalt comes from the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo) where men, women, and children are miners. Unregulated mines and contaminated discharge is life threatening. The Lithium Triangle of South America (Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia) has experienced groundwater depletion and the spread of deserts. In Tibet, a leak from a lithium mine poisoned a local river. According to the UN, an electric car boom will result in devastating ecological side effects.

Consumer Reports provided much of the information for this article. For additional interesting statistics regarding electric vehicles, see this website.

To Buy or Not to Buy?

In spite of the potential of electric cars, I plan to drive my good, used gasoline-powered cars as long as I can, while observing what happens within the auto industry. I expect the cost to purchase battery-operated cars to come down and the overall performance to improve, with more and more technological advances in the near term.

Speaking of gasoline-powered cars, I recommend that you buy a used car, paying cash for one that will hold its value. The world will sell you lots of reasons to buy a new car, but, remember, a car is simply a way to get from point A to point B. Driving an older, reliable car can be an excellent financial decision in addition to keeping you humble.

Hope that helps!