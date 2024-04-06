Home Opinion Biden failing (and people know) on immigration, border security

President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion budget last week. The bill was 1,012 pages long and filled with innumerable expenditures. About $380 million was allocated for “enhanced border security” projects in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, and Tunisia. $150 million of which must go to border security in Jordan. Yes, you read that correctly. We are sending money to nations in the Middle East to secure their borders.

What was absent from the bill were any real answers to secure our own southern border. In fact, the budget does the opposite. It puts severe restrictions on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ability to construct physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration. There is no way to stop the flow of illegal immigration right now without physical barriers on the border. On top of that, the current administration has a policy of catching those who are crossing and then releasing them for a “future” court date. This essentially means that they will not be dealt with due to the backlog of cases in our justice system.

The Biden administration has seemingly no desire to deal with the crisis happening on the southern border. In the past three years, there have been more than 7.4 million documented illegal border crossings. This does not include the many crossings that were not documented. The name for these is “got-ways.” Congressman Mark Green of Tennessee is the House Homeland Security Chairman. He stated that “over 1.8 million known got-aways have evaded U.S. Border Patrol under this administration.” This marks a massive surge since the Trump administration. The total estimated number of “got-ways” for 2018–2020 was only 415,000. There has been a nearly 400% increase under the Biden administration.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

RJ Hauman of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) said in a statement to Breitbart News, “The Biden administration wants nothing more than the ability to ‘manage’ an invasion here at home, all while helping nations abroad build walls.” And that is exactly what is happening in our nation right now. In their proposal for the budget, the Biden administration included a $4.7 billion emergency fund for border security to enable the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up operations in the event of a migrant surge. Essentially, the Biden Administration wants to manage the crisis as opposed to taking real action to stop it. None of this money would go to physical solutions to stop border crossings; rather, it would just go to the costs of managing the crisis. Essentially, more money just going to the bureaucratic system.

It appears that voters on both sides of the aisle are taking notice of Biden’s failure to properly deal with immigration. According to a recent Harvard CAPS Harris poll, President Biden has a meager 36% approval rating from registered voters on his handling of immigration. Among all issues, Biden has the lowest issue-specific approval rating for his handling of immigration.

Article 4, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, states: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the legislature, or of the executive (when the legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.

The federal government under the Biden administration is failing the southern states and allowing a mass invasion of millions of people into our nation. There is no argument that this doesn't fall within the definition of an invasion. Millions of people are making it through our southern border unvetted. This means that drugs and criminal elements can enter our nation with ease. We are seeing countless fentanyl deaths, increased crime from drug cartels on our side of the border, and major stresses on city and state infrastructure as they attempt to deal with the influx of millions of people.



The Biden administration is failing on immigration because it wants to manage this problem instead of solving it.