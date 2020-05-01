Britain's NHS: A socialist-style cult worship?

At a time when health-care policy continues to loom large as an election issue in the

US, it would be all too easy for some Americans to look wistfully across the pond at

one of the most prominent alternative models to their own – Britain's National Health

System.



Judging from the events of recent months, however, a better paradigm would be that

of Germany – whose BMG has once again stunned the world with the Hansel-and- Gretel magic of Teutonic management. Although at present it is not wise to take any

circulated statistics at face value, by all accounts Germany's COVID-19 per-pop deathrate is multiple-times lower than the UK's.



Failure



In the broadest framework, logically it must be that the NHS has failed in at least one

of what are the only two overall defining-possibilities.



Firstly, as one of the largest, richest and most centralized health systems in the world,

the NHS should have been well-placed to foresee and plan for any such emergency as

the COVID-19 outbreak. Its centralized state organization gives it access to various

governmental departments; and its public presence is so much greater than that, say,

of an isolated scientist working for a rural hospital in a third-world country.



Yet Britain proved ill-prepared. In both senses of the expression, it was sitting pretty.

Further, in the UK, any criticism of the NHS is met with incredulous and affronted

disavowal. In Britain's media, the National Health System is depicted as a 'victim' of

China's alleged wrong-doing.



The second overall possibility is that the pandemic is not as severe as the media has

led many people to believe – and thus it was not the case that the NHS proved unequal

to dealing with the crisis. Yet, by that hypothesis, has the NHS allowed, urged and

even collaborated with a manipulation of statistics by the media?



Britain's tabloids often boast of some oldster 1980s half-celebrity who has died 'after'

contracting COVID-19. But there is little clarity on whether the death is a result of the

disease itself, or whether he or she simply had recovered from COVID-19 six weeks

previously – but the defeated virus still showed present upon testing.



Of course, the NHS will claim that its problem is underfunding. Yet the UK is

relatively rich: a G7 member. While British citizens are able to opt for private

schemes such as BUPA, within the state apparatus the NHS is something of a

monolith. It is a big and powerful player.



According to the online King's Fund, government funding for the UK Department of

Health and Social Care has risen on average by 3.7% a year since the founding of the

NHS. The previously planned budget for this year was a hefty 140.4 billion Pounds.

By contrast, the online Institute for Fiscal Studies records that, between 1980 and

today, Britain's armed forces lost half of their former slice of the overall UK

budgetary pie.



Indeed, a cynic would question whether some health professionals in the UK might

fuel a politicization of events in order to big up the NHS's claim on national finances.

At the local level, hospitals could be budget-bidding against each other for allocation

of resources; and individual staff might seek to justify emergency overtime-payments

even when the outbreak was not severe in their region.



What is Unique to the UK's Experience



Even if all the above were true, though, Britain's health-care system would not be

much more culpable than that of any other richer industrial nation. What makes the

UK unique is a strange and perverse rush to a type of hero-worshipping of the NHS:

one that demonstrates several features common to Communist states.



To begin with, as said, there is the neurotic absence of open discussion as to whether

the NHS has failed in a way that possibly makes it at all blameworthy.



Similarly, Britain's media is ever keen to support the idea of increased public spending for the UK's Department of Health. Very rarely does public debate focus on

where that funding should stop – or whether the NHS might be already be overfunded. There is almost no discussion of optimum scales, or of disequilibrium, just as

back in Communist Russia a national press often supported the financial claims of the

bloated Soviet military-establishment.



There is also a misappropriation of language. Nurses are termed as 'NHS heroes', said

in a schwartzy, accusatorial tone of insistent certainty, as though nothing in the world

is of a higher ideal than is the Welfare State. Some supermarket chains now offer 10%

discount to NHS staff, even to non-medical personnel. This political-think is

reinforced throughout on digital billboards, governmental TV-infomercials, and upabove piped-warnings.



Meanwhile, any public figure who is feeling low in celebrity status can claim

victimhood by 'coming out' with the virus – soon to recover. Prince Charles, Nadine

Dorries (the Junior Health Minister), and Bojo himself are self-dramatizing examples.





A perhaps more shocking element is that quintessential Communist strategy of

enticing children into the self-righteous cult. Practically every other house-window in

the UK now is festooned by a child's crayon drawing of a colorful rainbow – with

words such as 'Thank you NHS' clumsily chunk-typed underneath. Children's

pavement art of rainbow colors so bedecks many a sidewalk.



On seeing an approaching adult, some parents will order their children aside as though

to demonstrate revulsion. Another Stasi-like instrument is that neighbors can snitch on

or personally confront those not deemed to be sufficiently following social-distancing

rules.



The element of a communal ritual, meanwhile, is manifest in mass participatory

'clapping'. On certain evenings, at a designated hour, all UK citizens are invited to

step out of their homes and into the street, there to clap their hands enthusiastically in

order to show solidarity for the NHS. Millions do so.





Shelter-in-place is itself reminiscent of a political curfew. The difference between the

UK and the US is that Trump and Middle-America have been able to see the dangers

of this potential repression. Many American commentators have questioned the

predictive models that originated in London, such as the Imperial College graphs.



Perhaps the apotheosis of the cult was the UK's Easter Sunday headline: 'The NHS

has saved our Boris'. All the wording of a warped religion is there evident. Meantime,

churches are shut for organized worship, again without any US-style dissension. Of

note too is that England has a history of a state (Anglican) religion.



Negative Consequences for the NHS itself



With the consequential crash in Britain's economy, it is only a matter of time before

the NHS must actually stand to have its finances downsized. In addition, with

headlines such as the Daily Mail's threat of a 'reckoning' for Beijing, there could be

further budget-cutting repercussions – owing to negative changes in international

trade and defense policing.



Similarly, there is the 'moral hazard' of an established culture of self-certificating at

home on sick-pay. Hypochondriacs and scrimshankers will be emboldened as

goldbricks. Those who become ill through self-neglect, carelessness and overindulgence will see opportunity to thrive on the resources that should be reserved for the genuinely sick.



For those people who do suffer from a serious illness, and are therefore labeled as

vulnerable, being forced into prolonged quarantine and heightened social-isolation

might add to psychosomatic stressors. Safety directives can see older folk with

underlying health-issues now almost cordoned off after the manner of medieval

lepers. Such a negative disorientation from regular human interaction can lead to

depression – and an anxious tendency to slip up in any self-administration of medical

safeguards. As they might express it in Grandpa's lay terms: 'all this fuss is enough to

make anyone ill.'



More immediately, the NHS's inattention to regulate which, when and how many

medical staff should wear protective clothing now means there are shortages in PPE

and respiratory equipment. If a second and more serious pandemic were to follow

soon, the UK would be left compromised.



Let's hope the NHS hasn't cried wolf.