Home Opinion Broken US education system: Is decentralization the answer?

Who ultimately decides what’s best for a child’s education? Is it parents, local communities or a distant federal bureaucracy? This question strikes at the heart of a growing movement to redefine the role of the U.S. Department of Education.

Recent polls by Parents Defending Education reveal a striking truth: more than half of parents — and an overwhelming 77% of respondents when asked about state-level flexibility — favor reducing the Department’s influence in shaping K-12 education. This data represents a rising tide of frustration among parents who feel sidelined in decisions that directly affect their children's future.

Yet, this issue is more nuanced than it may appear.

Education beyond academics

As the husband of a teacher with over 20 years of experience in public and private schools across four states, I’ve seen the pressures educators face. My wife recently completed a Doctorate in Education, where she evaluated the reasons, teachers are leaving the profession. Her findings reveal a painful truth: both governmental overreach and unrealistic parental expectations contribute to the exodus of some of our best educators.

Teachers often feel caught in the crossfire of two competing forces:

1. Government policies often restrict teacher autonomy through mandates prioritizing bureaucracy over the classroom.

2. Parental expectations — when driven by fear or frustration — can lead to unrealistic demands on teachers and schools, contributing to a toxic environment.

These challenges highlight the urgent need for decentralization, where decisions about education are made closer to home and in the local classroom. This approach empowers parents and teachers, fostering a system where collaboration, not control, defines education. Education is more than academic rigor; it shapes values, character and worldview. As a father, educator and pastor, I deeply understand the weight of these concerns — a reality further emphasized by recent polling data.

Seventy-eight percent of parents oppose policies allowing males who identify as female to compete in girls’ sports.

Seventy-five percent of parents oppose teachers withholding critical information about a student’s gender identity from parents.

These are not fringe issues — they reflect deep concerns about our schools’ moral and social direction. However, we must address these concerns without overburdening the teachers we rely on to implement change.

The case for decentralization

Education is not a one-size-fits-all enterprise. Each community has unique needs and values, and parents are best positioned to advocate for their children. Yet, the federal government’s increasing involvement often forces a rigid framework on communities, leaving little room for flexibility or input.



Decentralization is not just a practical solution — it’s a moral imperative. Empowering states and local districts to craft educational policies gives families the final say in their children’s education. When schools align with local values, parents and educators can collaborate to foster environments that emphasize academic excellence and character development.



However, decentralization must also prioritize teacher empowerment. Teachers, like parents, are closest to the students and best understand their needs. A system that honors parental involvement while respecting teacher autonomy is essential to rebuilding trust in education.

Education for the whole person

Imagine a frustrated mother of three watching her local school board struggle to implement policies dictated by faraway federal mandates. At the same time, a dedicated teacher feels the weight of unrealistic expectations placed on her by government policies and concerned parents.



This tension reveals the complexity of a vital question:

Who should have the ultimate say in shaping the next generation’s education?



Education is about more than test scores or college readiness. It’s about preparing the next generation to navigate a complex world with wisdom, integrity and faith. Parents, educators and policymakers must work together to create a system that reflects these higher values.



Local governance allows us to focus on what truly matters: nurturing children who are academically capable and morally and spiritually grounded. The key to success is a balanced approach in which parents, teachers and local communities collaborate.



What needs to change?



If we’re serious about reforming education and empowering parents, three key steps must be taken:

1. Amplify parental voices: Attending school board meetings, joining local advocacy groups, or even running for a position are practical ways parents can make their voices count.

2. Respect teacher autonomy: Teachers deserve an environment where they can thrive, with the professional autonomy to inspire and provide a strong educational foundation for students, free from excessive interference, and supported by a framework of reasonable accountability standards.

3. Strengthen local governance: States and districts need the autonomy and resources to craft policies that reflect their communities’ priorities.

The time to act is now



The future of our children — and our nation — depends on how we respond to these challenges. Parents are calling for change, and teachers are asking for respect. Both demand a system prioritizing learning over politics, collaboration over control and instruction over ideology.

Let’s reduce ineffective government involvement in education and increase support for keeping effective teachers where they belong — in the classroom.

The choice is clear. The time to act is now.