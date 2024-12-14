Home Opinion Caitlin Clark is appeasing no one by giving into the woke mob

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark had an unforgettable rookie season with the Indiana Fever this year. And so no one was surprised when Time magazine picked her as its Athlete of the Year. But Clark made headlines when she seemingly apologized for her “white privilege” in the interview with Time.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league [who] have been really good have been [b]lack players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate [b]lack women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

There is no reason Clark should be apologizing for her whiteness in a league dominated by black players. Clark is Athlete of the Year not because of her white skin, but her pure physical prowess. She got that award because she earned it. And if a black WNBA player had achieved Clark’s feats — which include the rookie record for most three-pointers made in a season and all-time WNBA records for most assists in a season and in a single game — she would’ve received the title instead, especially as mainstream institutions are eager to promote on the basis of race instead of merit, thanks to DEI.

And Americans are sick of it. A 2021 YouGov/Yahoo News poll found that nearly half of Americans changed their sports viewing habits as progressive messaging took over games. Football fans overwhelmingly rejected the black national anthem being sung at the Super Bowl this past spring. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted that “The whole country is rejecting wokeism and anti-white ideology. She [Clark] has a chance to stay neutral and failed miserably.”

While Clark’s comments may alienate her from the half of the country tired of racial identity politics, they will not win her any points with the racialists in the WNBA. It’s no secret that some WNBA players and fans have resented the fact that Clark has drawn so much media attention to the league with her talent. Sports commentator Skip Bayless actually said he felt guilty for liking Clark.

“I did not want to look like this red state white guy cheering for this red state white girl. Our country feels split enough racially already. I didn’t want to pour gasoline on that fire,” he said. “But Caitlin Clark started to feel like, to me, some sort of new right-wing symbol, white woman, dominating a game dominated by black men and women, for years and years.”

Jealous WNBA players have also stoked the flames of racial animus by saying Clark’s success is not due to her talent but systemic racism.

“I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is,” Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson said when asked about Clark’s popularity. “It doesn’t matter what we all do as black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race, because it is.”

It doesn’t matter what Clark says or does; she will never appease the racialists who are threatened by her talent. Clark’s self-flagellation will get her nowhere with players intent on hating and bullying her for being white.

The next time Clark is awarded for her talents, she should simply say, “Thank you,” and move on — not mention anything about race or her “white privilege.” The WNBA and the country would be better off for it.

