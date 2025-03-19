Home Opinion Christian faith is not conditional upon human validation

Some Christians have wondered why some eminent professionals don’t believe. I have heard it asked, “If it’s true then why doesn’t ‘so and so’ believe it”? The validity of Christian faith or any other truth claim is neither affirmed nor denied on the basis of who endorses it. I believe it’s folly (and unbiblical) for a Christian to seek ultimate validation of one’s faith from human sources. As Paul wrote, “For I would have you know, brothers, that the gospel that was preached by me is not man’s gospel” (Gal. 1:11).

Solomon wisely placed humankind in proper perspective, “Surely there is not a righteous man on earth who does good and never sins” (Eccl. 7:20). History has taught us repeatedly that humanity is inherently vulnerable to its own flaws, and regardless of how seemingly great its accomplishments it is not impeccable. In the Roman Empire, when a conquering general returned to Rome with spoils, one emperor always said: “Remember, you are mortal.” Even Shakespeare emphasized this when a subject wanted to kiss the hand of King Lear who responded, “Wait, let me wipe it first; it is stained with mortality.” Yet today’s culture continues to create personalities whose opinions seem to impose truths on everyone else.

As a young Christian, I learned a valuable lesson which has benefitted me for decades. I learned to evaluate content by its own merits, and not to accept assertions based on deference to what cultural thought ascribes to “smart people.” A professor invited me to a science seminar. At lunch, I listened to the conversations of scientists and realized that they were like everyone else. They joked around, talked about sports and material things, ate chocolate cake, and in no way appeared humanly exceptional. Their distinction was having completed the rigors of academic requirements and thereby earning a meritorious designation. Yet somehow cultural thought elevates such designates to godlike status and mere mortals must listen to them because they are deemed smarter than everyone else.

Perhaps in the West we have trained people to pay homage to cultural icons and to apply critical thinking selectively. During my years in academic institutions both in the USA and Canada, I came across students who I thought were needlessly conceding to unbelief by being critical of what they didn’t like and favoring what they preferred. In our discussions, the skeptical appeals were in their thinking substantiated by appealing to the authoritative positions of high-profiled figures in cultural thought.

For example, I conversed with psychology students who accepted Freud’s view that God was a human projection of a father figure for needs of comfort and for dealing with feelings of guilt, hope, and the fear of death. I would ask, “what gives Freudian thought authority over Christian thought? Why should that be so?” It seemed that I could not compete with the cultural status of Freud. It’s almost as if they were saying to me, “how can you possibly know more than Freud?”

The fear of having faith devalued by a personality deemed “super smart” by cultural thought is what becomes a wormwood in a Christian’s mind. We were warned long ago that, “The fear of man lays a snare, but whosever trusts in the Lord is safe” (Prov. 29:25).

There is also a gadfly component within the cultural intimidation. Believe it, many critics of Christian faith have no interest whatsoever in an open-minded exploration of God’s grace. They simply take great satisfaction in annoying believers, because our witness and commitment to the Good News disturbs the natural person. The aim is thus to eradicate that conviction by pressuring believers to change their minds and accept an impotent version that will alleviate conviction. To some degree, it’s working. Progressive Christianity is a product of cultural compromise which is relegating Christian faith to a mere option of self-help.

A Christian’s journey towards victorious faith must now overcome the mirage of mind games played in culture. It's now necessary for those who know “on whom (they) have believed and (are) convinced that he is able to guard what has been entrusted” (2 Tim. 1:12) to realize what they have. Our message is “sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit ... and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Heb. 4:12). The Christian has the powerful message of grace that by the Spirit is convicting “the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment” (John 16:8). Pushbacks at every level are reactions to the convicting nature of this spiritual dynamic.

The message of God’s grace and repentance in Jesus is an all or nothing proposition that provokes backlash and antagonism. “If the world hates you,” said Jesus, “know that it hated me before it hated you” (John 15:18). That is part of why Christians are to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matt. 5:44). Believers who represent the message of grace and repentance often become the target of a natural person’s frustrations and rebellion against God.

There are definitely times when honest and fair questions require answers. Conversations should be welcomed. The Lord Jesus was right that love and mercy should be hallmarks of Christian reaction. Nevertheless Christians should begin to take our trust in God’s grace much more seriously and realize that cultural skepticism is built on “sinking sand” by flawed human beings.