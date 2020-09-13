Christianity without the cross: A global spiritual pandemic worse than COVID-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the world and crippled activities all over the earth, spreading to over 200 countries so far. But there is a pandemic that has ravaged more lives than Covid-19.

Christianity without the cross is a global spiritual pandemic that has killed many Christians and has perverted the ways of the Lord. Jesus said, "If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself, take up his cross daily and follow me" (Luke 9:23). This is the foundation that Christianity was built and any other contrary concept is heresy. The conditions necessary for following Jesus are self-denial and cross-carrying. At the base of the cross of Calvary are over seven billion smaller crosses waiting for anyone who wishes to go after Christ and many of them have been left untouched. The greatest challenge in Christianity is faulty foundation; those who come to Christ are not told that there are responsibilities and conditions necessary for following Him. If the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do?

Apart from the cross there is no reconciliation between man and God, no amend for our sins, no right standing for man before God. On the cross, there is the intersection of justice and mercy.

Ignorance of the importance and role of the cross in our Christian journey is responsible for all the abuses in our churches today. Otherwise, how do we explain the fact that many Christians love Jesus, His blessings, His kindness, His prophetic words, His miracles, His signs and wonders, but hate His cross? Without embracing the cross, no man can be saved leading to millions of "unsaved Christians" in our churches today. Many of the churches under subtle manipulations of the devil do not even know that they are under manipulations. Their major challenge is that they have not received the revelation of the mystery of the cross because the God of this world has blinded their eyes. (2 Corinthians 4:4). Apostle Paul had access to the mystery of the cross. He categorically stated in his epistle to the Romans that the mystery of the cross that has been kept secret since the world began had been revealed to him (Romans 16:25).

Christianity without the cross is capable of condemning billions of Christians to everlasting torment. But is anyone trying to stop the spread of this spiritual pandemic? Many Christians prefer Christianity devoid of the cross. The only antiretroviral therapy to this spiritual viral infection is healthy dosages of sound biblical theology. Unfortunately, many people who are infected do not want to hear the truth. Those infected can only recover by going back to the base of the cross of Calvary for their crosses.

Unlike Covid-19, those who are infected by this cross-less virus are in the majority. Those who are not infected should quarantine and isolate their hearts and minds from the teachings of the false teachers.