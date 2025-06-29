Home Opinion Church, we need to protect our kids from smartphone cyberbullying

It used to be that bullies waited for the schoolyard. Not anymore.

Today, the bullying follows our kids home. It follows them into their bedrooms. Into the night. Onto their screens. Into their hearts.

The smartphone — what many call a communication device — has also become a megaphone for cruelty, a carrier for shame, and a tool for torment. With just a few taps, a teenager can be mocked, harassed, excluded, or humiliated — sometimes by people they know, sometimes by people they don’t.

Let’s not downplay what’s happening. This isn’t teasing. It’s cyberbullying. And it’s a torrent — relentless, anonymous, and deeply damaging.

A new kind of bullying

Smartphones didn’t invent bullying, of course. But they’ve changed its nature.

Before smartphones, bullying was limited by geography and time. The insults stopped when the bell rang or the bus ride ended. Now, there are no limits. The smartphone has made it possible for cruelty to be constant and boundless.

Kids are attacked through group texts, fake profiles, comment sections, and viral videos. Humiliation can be captured, edited, and shared in seconds. It can spread through an entire school — or the whole internet — before a parent even knows it happened.

And unlike a bruise or a black eye, this kind of bullying leaves no physical mark. But the emotional wounds cut deep. And the scars can last a lifetime.

What the research tells us

The numbers are sobering. Nearly 60% of teenagers in the U.S. say they’ve experienced some form of cyberbullying. Many report being called offensive names, being purposefully excluded from group chats, or having false rumors spread about them online.

But beyond statistics, let’s remember: every number is a story. Every percentage point is a person.

A girl who cries herself to sleep because of a doctored photo that went viral. A boy who deletes his social media accounts after months of ridicule. A quiet teen who begins to believe the names they’re being called.

These are not hypothetical scenarios. These are real stories playing out in the lives of our students, including those in our pews.

The smartphone’s role

Why has this become such a problem? Because the smartphone makes bullying easy.

It gives bullies a powerful platform and a permanent presence. It allows them to say things they would never say face to face. It emboldens them with anonymity and distance. And perhaps worst of all — it gives the bullying a long life span.

What used to be a cruel comment whispered behind someone’s back is now a screenshot shared a hundred times. What once might have faded in a day can now live online for years.

The smartphone makes bullying not just possible, but persistent.

The mental toll

We cannot separate cyberbullying from the rising tide of anxiety and depression in our young people.

Victims of online harassment are far more likely to suffer from emotional distress, low self-esteem, and suicidal thoughts. For some, the phone becomes a symbol of fear, not fun. Every vibration feels like a threat. Every notification brings a new wave of dread.

And because teenagers are still forming their identity and resilience, these attacks cut especially deep. They’re not just words. They become wounds.

What parents often miss

Many well-meaning parents are unaware this is even happening. After all, their child still smiles at dinner. They still post selfies. They still show up at youth group.

But behind that smile might be a screen full of insults. Behind that selfie might be a desperate cry for validation. Behind that presence at church might be a heart broken by what was said the night before.

Cyberbullying is often silent and secretive. Parents and pastors must be vigilant and informed. Ask questions. Watch for changes in behavior. Look beyond the surface.

The church must respond

If the smartphone is being used to tear down, the Church must be a place that builds up.

If the digital world speaks lies, we must speak truth. If teenagers are being told they are worthless, ugly, or unwanted, we must remind them they are fearfully and wonderfully made — created in the image of a loving God.

Our student ministries must not just entertain — they must equip. Our youth leaders must not just chaperone — they must shepherd. Our churches must not just assume students are okay — they must ask, listen, and love.

We may not be able to stop every cyberbully. But we can make sure our churches are sanctuaries — safe places where students are seen, heard, and valued.

The smartphone is not inherently evil. But in the wrong hands — or even in inexperienced young hands — it can become a weapon.

Our young people are under attack. And they’re carrying the battlefield in their pockets. Let’s be the ones who fight for them.

The question is: will the Church look away, or will we step into this digital darkness with light?

Originally published at Church Answers.