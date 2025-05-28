Home Opinion Clarity spiral may finally break your frustrating problem loop

We’re leading in a time of rapid disruption. Business models are evolving. Teams are demanding more — more purpose, more agility, more authenticity. Markets are shifting in real time. This is not a season for passive leadership. It’s a call to clarity and courage.

Yet many leaders find themselves trapped in a frustrating loop. They work harder each year, yet fight the same fires, face the same recurring challenges, and make the same decisions — often without realizing they’re caught in a cycle, going in circles. It looks like forward motion on the surface, but underneath, it’s stagnation — repetition without progress.

Leadership is not linear — it’s dynamic and often looks more like a wave than a level path. The moment you assume you've “arrived” is often when drift begins, bringing with it frustration, burnout, and diminishing returns. Exceptional leaders avoid this trap not by doing more, but by doing differently. They evolve and, as a result, they rise.

This is the power of the clarity spiral. It presents a compelling visual: the difference between aimlessly going in circles versus intentionally spiraling upward, gaining clarity, perspective, and purpose with each rotation:

Imagine two planes circling the same airspace. From the ground, they look identical, just flying in loops. But there’s one key difference: one remains at the same altitude, stuck in a holding pattern, while the other climbs with every pass, gaining fresh perspective. One is stuck. The other is ascending.

The best leaders choose the climb.

The clarity spiral isn’t about doing more — it’s about getting better. And it's powered by two essential forces:

First is the courage to know. Great leaders cultivate deep self-awareness by asking bold, often uncomfortable questions. They welcome feedback, challenge assumptions, and confront blind spots — not just in their business, but in their own leadership. They are learners first.

The second is the courage to grow. Insight without action is wasted potential. The clarity you gain must translate into movement. Effective leaders act on what they learn. They stretch, adapt, and implement. They don’t just reflect — they respond.

When knowing and growing operate in tandem, momentum is born. Reflection without action becomes navel-gazing. Action without reflection becomes chaos. But together, they create a powerful upward spiral of sustainable progress.

I’ve experienced this throughout my leadership journey, and I’ve seen it repeatedly in organizations I’ve worked alongside. Leaders who operate in this rhythm continually refine their strategies, improve their execution, and lead with increasing clarity. They stay grounded in their purpose while preparing for the future.

What worked in 2010 likely didn’t in 2020 — and it certainly won’t carry you into 2030. That’s why effective leaders build a rhythm of development. They invest in leadership, innovation, and operational excellence, making growth a consistent habit.

So, how can you apply the clarity spiral to your leadership?

Start by committing to radical self-awareness. Take an honest look at what’s working, what isn’t, and where you might be stuck in unproductive patterns. Growth begins with clarity, and clarity starts with reflection. Get to know yourself more, figure out what it’s like to be on the other side of you, and work to understand what truly drives you.

Next, elevate the kinds of questions you’re asking. Don’t just simply focus on solving the problem in front of you — step back and consider how you might prevent that problem from recurring, and what problems await next year. Think bigger than quick fixes. Think in terms of long-term, strategic transformation.

Then, surround yourself with people who challenge your assumptions, broaden your thinking, and help you see what you might be missing.

Once you’ve gained insight, take action. Use what you’ve learned to make real change before the next growth cycle begins.

And finally, repeat the process. Leadership development is a consistent, ongoing rhythm. The best leaders stay committed to knowing and growing, again and again. The next level of leadership won’t be reached by accident. It takes purpose. It takes process. It takes perseverance.

Are you spinning your wheels or spiraling upward? Are you leading reactively or intentionally? Are you running a business or building something truly impactful? These are difficult questions, but there’s transformation on the other side. So, keep growing. Your leadership — and your business — depend on it.