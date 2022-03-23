COVID was isolating. Summer camp is just what we need.

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

College students have undergone unprecedented lockdowns, mandates, and frequently-changing policies for the past two years. They have worked in isolation from their dorm rooms, used video calls to attend classes, and endured significant social disruption. As a result, 95% of students have reported their mental health has suffered. They are stressed, lonely, and struggling to stay emotionally connected and socially grounded.

As students begin to dig out from under the pandemic-induced rubble, they will need more opportunities to make up for stolen time — to develop meaningful friendships, rediscover a sense of purpose and belonging, and make a difference in their lives of others.

With nearly 25 years of camp ministry experience, I have witnessed firsthand the many ways in which working Christian summer camps can provide those opportunities.

College students are only allotted a few summers in their post-high school season of life, and the pandemic has already robbed 2 of those summers from them. My hope is that they would be intentional with the ones they have left.

John, a college senior and former camp counselor, shared this:

"I had 1 year of my college experience, then the next 2 years we felt like nomads. We couldn't gather normally, study abroad, go to church, class, or anywhere. All of the developmental opportunities we were expecting were missing. It felt pretty lonely and isolating at a critical moment in my life when I needed to start adulting. But where were the other adults? It really created some dark moments. Now, it's my senior year, and I'm almost done. But it feels like I am having to start over again. I am trying to establish relationships like it was my first. It just feels like COVID stole something from us."

Now more than ever, students just like John are in search of community. They need personal interaction and opportunities to connect with peers. They need the freedom to laugh and let loose again, to use and rebuild their social skills in a fun, encouraging environment. Even under normal circumstances, it’s been discovered that the number one driver for college students seeking summer camp employment is a desire to develop lifelong friendships. Summer camps have rightly earned the reputation of bringing students together in extraordinary ways and encouraging friendships that last a lifetime.

Working as a camp counselor is important and challenging work, but it’s also a lot of fun. It’s a unique summer experience that gives students an excuse to disconnect from social media, to set down their phones, and participate in outdoor games and activities. Camps allow students to play in ways that help them grow.

A recent survey of camp staffers who worked the entire summer revealed that 91% felt their lives had been significantly impacted, with over 78% reporting their faith was stronger. An overwhelming majority indicated that they felt a deeper sense of self-confidence, and 94% said their leadership skills had significantly improved.

But I don’t need numbers to convince me of what I already know to be true. I’ve seen the significant personal and spiritual growth that happens in the lives of camp staffers. And it’s happened to me.

When I consider the impact camp counselors can make on the lives of young people, one camper from my own past stands out vividly in my mind: Ryan. He never felt like he mattered to most people outside of camp while he was growing up. He never felt great, or even good, at anything.

But when he was at camp, the camp counselors saw him differently. He felt special. Capable. He felt seen and valued by people who seemed more like family. When he became an adult, he shared with me that camp became his “city on a hill,” an experience that he’d live off for a year. Ryan’s story is particularly meaningful to me, but it is not necessarily unique. Summer camp staffers often make a profound impact on the lives of campers they lead.

Working at a Christian summer camp is a chance for college students to socialize, have fun, and develop important skills, sure. But it’s also an opportunity for students to change lives, including their own. After two years of confusion, transition and fear, it’s time to start investing in community again.