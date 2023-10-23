Daily meditation on nearness of Jesus (exclusive excerpt)
Excerpt from The Practice of the Presence of Jesus: Daily Meditations on the Nearness of Our Savior, by Joni Eareckson Tada,(Multnomah; 10/24/23).
All consists in one hearty renunciation of everything which we are
sensible does not lead to God; that we might accustom ourselves
to a continual conversation with Him, with freedom and in
simplicity. That we need only to recognise God intimately present
with us, to address ourselves to Him every moment.
— Brother Lawrence, The Practice of the Presence of Jesus
(pages 19– 20)
I thrive on the promises of God. They give shape and definition not only to my life in general but also specifically to my days. To practice the presence of Jesus is to wake
up every morning and choose a Bible promise to live on for the day. Just one promise. Let’s say I wake up feeling weak and in need of strength. I could choose 2 Chronicles 16:9 (NIV): “For the eyes of the Lord range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.” Then, throughout the morning, I am aware
that God is working to strengthen me. Or if I’m in physical pain, I could choose Psalm 34:19 (NIV): “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord
delivers him from them all.” Then, all day long, I rely on God to deliver me from discouragement and defeat. He promises he will!
This is the Christian way to live. A daily promise keeps me from falling into an ambiguous, willy-nilly approach to life. A daily promise becomes a plumb line for my attitudes
and actions. Starting every morning with a Bible promise adds such value to my day, helping me make the most of opportunities, build character, and glorify God. So practice the presence of Jesus by abiding in one of his promises: “For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so through him the ‘Amen’ is spoken by us to the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20, NIV). So select a promise, and seize the day!
Meditate: Memorize three promises this week.
They’ll be at hand when you need them.
A diving accident in 1967 left Joni Eareckson Tada quadriplegic in a wheelchair at age seventeen. After two years of rehabilitation, she emerged with new skills and fresh determination to help others in similar situations. In 1979, she founded Joni and Friends, a ministry committed to showcasing the gospel to people living with disability. An author of more than 45 books, radio host, and fine art painter, Joni lives in California with her husband, Ken. For more info, visit: joniandfriends.org.