DC plane crash: Is there any recourse in this broken world?

The unquenchable fires in Los Angeles, heartbreaking school shootings — and now, yet another tragedy has struck. All 67 lives were lost onboard the American Airlines plane that collided with an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport, right outside of Washington, D.C.

In times like these, as we struggle with pain and grief, we inevitably ask: Why? Why did this happen? And how can we even begin to move forward?

Like the nation and the world, our hearts are heavy. It seems as though every week brings new devastation, each tragedy piling onto the last before we’ve even had time to process our emotions. It’s almost as if we’ve become numb to the relentless cycle of suffering. The problem of evil is a perennial one — why do bad things happen, and is there any solace, any recourse, in a broken and hurting world?

The good news is that, despite the tragedies, there is hope. That hope is found in the love of a merciful God — a God who loves this world so much that He sent His Son, Jesus, to restore what is broken.

The Bible tells us that Jesus had compassion on the multitudes because they were like sheep without a shepherd. In Hebrews 4, we are reminded that Jesus is our advocate before Almighty God, not as a distant, unfeeling deity, but as one who understands.

He has felt our pain, our grief, our rejection, our unanswered questions. He knows the weight of human suffering because He bore it Himself.

At times like this, we must consider the importance of allowing Christ’s love and forgiveness into our lives. As a minister, I am often called to hospitals to pray with those at the edge of eternity. It is a 911 moment — a time of urgency when spiritual questions become paramount.

For the 67 souls lost in the air over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, it is now beyond 911. The Bible tells us that death is final, but for those of us still here, the promise remains: Jesus is as close as a prayer.

This is not just a comforting sentiment; it is a profound truth. Romans 10:13 offers a powerful assurance: “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

Not long ago, my wife and I were visited by a neighbor, an elderly Asian woman who had just lost her husband. She knew I was a minister, but she was unfamiliar with Christianity.

Through tears, she asked, “What happens after death? Where is my husband? Is there an afterlife?” She had lived more than eight decades yet had never heard of the wonderful promises of God’s love and the assurance we have in Christ.

In the wake of this recent tragedy, we extend that same message of hope to all who are grieving: God is near to the brokenhearted. He does not leave us in our sorrow. Jesus is as close as a prayer, offering healing and sanctuary in the face of suffering.

As believers, we cling to the promise that Jesus conquered death. In John 6:40, He assures us, “Whoever sees the Son and believes in Him will have everlasting life, and I will raise him up on the last day.”

The prophet Isaiah echoes this hope in Isaiah 25:8: “He will swallow up death for all time, and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces.”

To the families and friends who have lost loved ones, we extend our deepest condolences. We grieve with you, but we also proclaim the enduring truth that God is our source of healing and comfort.

May we face each new day with faith, strengthened by the knowledge that we are never alone. Even in the darkest of times, hope remains.