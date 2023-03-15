Destroying the sacred-secular divide in our life

On my worst days, I can think of life in what I call the “sacred-secular divide.” I think of church, Bible study, and serving as sacred and the rest of life as secular. Not only is that viewpoint not in Scripture, but it is also the opposite of what the Bible teaches. Colossians 3:17 tells us that “whatever we do in word or deed, do all to the glory of the Lord.”

So how do I live life from a “sacred space” every day? How do I live like Heaven while I’m here on earth in my home, at my work, in recreation, or just hanging out with friends?

I’ve been thinking through these powerful truths for a number of years now. As I have, it has increasingly become a central part of my life. In my experiences as a man, husband, father, son, and friend, I know how important my relational world is. I recognize that my relationships are woven throughout every facet of my being, and they affect my physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Knowing that relationships are a cornerstone and integrated reality in our lives has helped me think about my relationship with Jesus Christ.

As Jesus followers, our lives represent a continuous flow of relational intimacy in which Jesus lives and breathes and moves in and through us. We are the life and grace of Jesus as we walk and talk. And whenever we have an encounter with Him, we will experience a naturally supernatural overflow resulting in love and kindness to those with whom we interact. We are to live in the overflow of grace, and that is the key to comprehending how to bring Heaven to earth. When we live, love, and lead like Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit, we are being ambassadors of Heaven (2 Corinthians 5: 16-21).

We also bring Heaven to earth by demonstrating the love of God manifested every day, including to people who feel far from Him. We love others because of the love Jesus has demonstrated to us. We live with redemptive presence in the world as heavenly ambassadors and grace distributors, and we recognize and praise God for His amazing grace. Our relationship with Him is based on our faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross for our salvation and healing. As believers, we recognize that we stand in His presence only through the grace of God.

It is grace that sets Christianity apart from all other religions. Once we understand the truly amazing nature of grace, our natural response is to demonstrate to others the phenomenal gift that has been given to us. All of us who have come to know Jesus as Savior have received the grace of salvation and the gift of the Holy Spirit by His unmerited kindness. Our response is to live as a redemptive presence in the world and be grace distributors on behalf of the King. I got so fired up about this over these last many years that I recently wrote the book, Grace Ambassador, just to capture God’s heart on this subject.

Revival and Reformation will take place in the culture as we — redeemed and revived servants of the Most High — live in power and grace and extend His amazing, redemptive grace, love, forgiveness, peace, and hope to the people Jesus died for. Bringing Heaven to earth in the everyday distribution of God’s love and grace is the gateway for what Jesus has planned and prepared us for in this very moment. Revival, renewal, and restoration are coming through women and men — you and me! — who have received amazing grace and have become grace distributors. You are one of them. You have your assignment. It is go time!