Do we really need to prove that God exists?

The above question came to my mind after noticing the struggles that some of us go through when we try to prove that God really exists. Do we really need to prove that God exists using empirical knowledge? Historically, there have been arguments for and against the existence of God which date back to the days of Plato and Aristotle.

Unfortunately, after many years, this issue has not been resolved as atheism and secularism continue to gain ground in our public squares. Many of them say that the evidence against God’s existence is too overwhelming. Despite all epistemological and ontological evidence to prove the existence of God, many remain unconvinced.

I have realized that long drawn-out debates are pointless. We are to defend the Word of God but should be careful not fall into anger and hostility and therefore sin against the same God whom we are trying to defend.

“Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels” (2 Timothy 2:23). The enemies of Christ and His cross are all over social media trying to push us into pointless arguments to provoke us. The most unfortunate part of it all is that many Christians fall into this trap. They lose both their peace and their time trying to engage with people who only care about tarnishing God’s name.

These people are experts in fault finding and their motives are to do harm to the body of Christ. They are abusive and insult our God and our faith. Their aim is to provoke us and stir us to anger. The Bible warns us against them, “Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be just like him” (Proverbs 26:4).

It is folly for a mere mortal to try and prove the existence of Almighty God who created everything. God is a mystery, and no man can claim full knowledge of Him. “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:8-9).

Before you accuse me of intolerance, please see what the Bible says about those who say that there is no God. “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, their deeds are vile; there is no one who does good” (Psalm 14:1). In biblical times, some doubted the existence of God in their hearts — today’s skeptics are arrogantly and boastfully declaring their unbelief.

Should we really lose time trying to convince them?

Souls are rarely brought to Christ through clever arguments. Rather preaching Christ and Him crucified is the only foolproof way of regenerating souls. Let us in season and out of season proclaim the Gospel and allow the Holy Spirit to touch those who are His and convince and covert. I am convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that God exists, and Christ died to save my soul. Any contrary opinion, as far as I’m concerned, is as foolish as it gets.