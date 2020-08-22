Do you want something to cry about?

If you grew up in my generation there was a common parental response to children complaining and whining: “Do you want something to cry about?!”

Or maybe it was just the kids in my neighborhood. In any case the threat of a spanking was implied and the question was rhetorical. None of us ever responded, “Sure Dad, give me that spanking, maybe that will help my whining.”

Recently I worked with a client who shared her fears about life. She talked about COVID and fears of losing her job. But then the conversation took an odd turn. She spoke of her fear of God and said that she was more afraid of God than she was of the fears of the world, and that is what sustained her faith.

She then cited this passage of scripture from the Bible:

Under these circumstances, after so many thousands of people had gathered together that they were stepping on one another, He began saying to His disciples first of all, “Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy. But there is nothing covered up that will not be revealed, and hidden that will not be known...My friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that have no more that they can do. But I will warn you whom to fear: fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him! Are not five sparrows sold for two cents? Yet not one of them is forgotten before God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. DO NOT FEAR; you are more valuable than many sparrows. ..."(Luke 12:1-7)

Basically my client’s view on this verse was similar to what I heard as a child, “You really want something to cry about? I’ll give you something to cry about. How would you like to go to hell?”

If I was in the crowd when Jesus was speaking I might be thinking, “Great! I am not only afraid of the religious authorities and power of Rome, now you are throwing in the threat of Hell? How is that comforting?!”

Was that Jesus’ intention?

It seems to me that Jesus put everything on the table. Everything about death. Death on this planet and the spiritual world. Hell on earth and in the heavens. Jesus covered both. The fear of the body dying and the psychological fear of what comes next.

The Pharisees and Rome were an intimidating force, producing fear and threat of death. But Jesus challenges the listeners to consider the evil behind the threats, to look beyond the grave to the spiritual forces and hell that holds and generates all evil.

Whereas the Pharisees and Rome held the power to execute, to kill the body, there was a greater power and threat behind all powers of evil. According to Christ, evil was a problem both on earth and in the heavens. A threat Christ came to abolish and remove all fears.

How does that work? How do we live in reverence of God to eliminate the fears on earth and after death?

Jesus illustrates the “fear of God” in a remarkable way. He shifts the emphasis from power and threat (Pharisees, Rome and Hell) to love and reassurance: “Are not five sparrows sold for two cents? Yet not one of them is forgotten before God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered....you are more valuable than many sparrows.”

Then Jesus reaches the crescendo of living in reverence for God: “FEAR NOT.”

Amazing! It is similar to what was written by the apostle John:

There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves punishment, and the one who fears is not perfected in love. (1 John 4:18)

Jesus wasn’t saying, “Do you want something to cry about.” To the contrary, he was giving us something to remove all tears and fear. When you revere God you can transform your fears into love and acceptance. He loves you beyond comprehension and will protect you from the evil of death, both in this world and one to come.

“Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So, DO NOT FEAR; you are more valuable than many sparrows!”